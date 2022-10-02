Sport
129 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match
At least 129 people were killed and around 180 injured at a soccer match in Indonesia after panicked fans were trampled and crushed trying to flee during a riot, police said on Sunday, in what appeared to be one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, Reuters reported.
When supporters of the losing home team invaded the pitch in East Java province on Saturday night to express their frustration, officers fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.
“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.
Video footage from local news channels showed fans streaming onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya. Scuffles can be seen, with what appeared to be tear gas in the air, read the report.
Images showed people who appeared to have lost consciousness being carried away by other fans.
According to Reuters the head of one of the hospitals in the area treating patients told Metro TV that some of the victims had sustained brain injuries and that the dead included a five-year-old child.
World soccer’s governing body FIFA specifies in its safety regulations that no firearms or “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police.
East Java police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they were aware of such regulations.
Indonesia’s human rights commission planned to investigate security at the ground, including the use of tear gas, its commissioner told Reuters.
The country’s chief security minister, Mahfud MD, said in an Instagram post that the stadium had been filled beyond its capacity. He said 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium that is only supposed to hold 38,000 people.
Financial aid would be given to the injured and the families of victims, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa told reporters.
There have been outbreaks of trouble at matches in Indonesia before, with strong rivalries between clubs sometimes leading to violence among supporters, Reuters reported.
Zainudin Amali, Indonesia’s sports minister, told KompasTV the ministry would re-evaluate safety at football matches, including considering not allowing spectators in stadiums.
The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week and an investigation had been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia said.
Among global stadium disasters, 96 Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in Britain in April 1989, when an overcrowded and fenced-in enclosure collapsed at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.
According to Reuters Indonesia is scheduled to host the FIFA under-20 World Cup in May and June next year. They are also one of three countries bidding to stage next year’s Asian Cup, the continent’s equivalent of the Euros, after China pulled out as hosts.
Nabi rises to No.1 in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi has claimed the No.1 spot in the latest ICC T20I player rankings for all-rounders, displacing Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.
Shakib was absent form Bangladesh’s squad in their two-match T20I series against UAE, as a result of which he lost five rating points.
Currently, Nabi has 246 ranking points, while Shakib’s is 243.
In the all-rounder rankings, England’s Moen Ali sits on third position, while Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is in the fourth spot.
Meanwhile, Afghan bowler Rashid Khan also moved up by one spot to fourth in the latest T20I bowling rankings.
Qatar confirms COVID test requirements for World Cup fans
Fans attending the Qatar 2022 World Cup must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat the virus, news agencies reported.
Organisers announced on Thursday that all visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking people’s movements and health status, called Ehteraz.
According to the news reports fans aged six and above must be able to show a negative result from a PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arriving or from an official rapid test taken within 24 hours.
The COVID-19 testing policy for visitors aged six and over is _“regardless of the individual’s vaccination status,” t_he Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement.
Vaccination is not mandatory for the 1.2 million expected visitors for the tournament which runs from November 20th to December 18th, read the reports.
Masks must be worn on public transport, including the subway system that many fans will use to get to the eight stadiums in and around Doha.
World Cup organisers also said that “anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines”.
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will take place from November 20 to December 18 and Afghan fans will not miss out on any of the action.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) in July secured the exclusive rights to broadcast what is undoubtedly one of the greatest sporting events in the world. As such, fans will be able to watch the matches live, in the comfort of their own homes.
Qatar conscripts civilians to secure World Cup stadiums
Qatar has called up hundreds of civilians, including diplomats summoned back from overseas, for mandatory military service operating security checkpoints at World Cup stadiums, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters.
The deployment of conscripts, some of whom would normally defer national service because their work is considered vital, highlights the logistical challenge faced by the tiny Gulf state hosting one of the world’s biggest sports tournaments.
The conscripts are training to manage stadium security queues, frisk fans and detect contraband like alcohol, drugs or weapons concealed in ponytails, jacket linings or even false bellies, according to training materials seen by Reuters.
Qatar has a population of 2.8 million – of which barely 380,000 are Qatari nationals – and expects an unprecedented influx of 1.2 million visitors for the tournament. It already has an agreement with Turkey which is supplying 3,000 riot police.
In early September the civilians were ordered to report for pre-dawn duty at the national service camp north of the Qatari capital Doha, according to order papers seen by Reuters, less than three months before the 29-day tournament kicks off.
The civilians were told they had been called up to assist with the World Cup and that it was their “patriotic duty” to do so, the source said. “Most people are there because they have to be – they don’t want to get in trouble,” the source said.
Some volunteers are also training alongside the conscripted force, according to the source, who has direct knowledge of the plan and the training.
Asked for comment, a Qatari government official said in a statement that Qatar’s national service program would continue as normal during the World Cup.
“Recruits will provide additional support during the tournament as part of the regular program, just as they do every year at major public events, such as the National Day celebrations,” the statement added.
Since 2014, Qatari men aged between 18 and 35 have trained with the military for at least four months as part of mandatory national service introduced by the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Dodging the duty can incur a year in prison and a fine of 50,000 Qatari rials ($13,700).
