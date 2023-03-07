Afghan delegation expected to visit Pakistan

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2023)

Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Tariq Ali Bakhit, the special representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, and his delegation, in Kabul on Monday.

According to the office of the deputy prime minister, the OIC’s special envoy for Afghanistan said humanitarian aid to Afghanistan was discussed during a recent meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member nations and it was stated that relief efforts would continue.

Bakhit said in addition to the continuation of humanitarian aid, support for development projects was also discussed and it was decided that a technical team should be sent to assess Afghanistan’s needs.

It is also planned that a delegation of Islamic scholars will visit Afghanistan in the near future, the deputy prime minister’s office stated.

Hanafi said at the meeting that he was “glad that the IEA has close relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and views it favorably” and pointed out that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation can play an important and positive role in Afghanistan.

He said the IEA “welcomes the last meeting of the foreign ministers of the member countries, in which it was decided to continue the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and we want more attention to increase the capacity of the human force, health and other areas.”

Hanafi also gave information about the positive actions taken since the Islamic Emirate came into power and said that overall security has been ensured, a general amnesty has been declared, administrative corruption has been eradicated, and drug trafficking and dealing, which was a great disaster for the whole world, has been banned.

He said that if the representatives of the Islamic Emirate at different levels are invited to the meetings of the OIC and listen to their ideas directly, then there will be effective results.

Hanafi also invited companies from Islamic countries to invest in Afghanistan, especially in mining, energy production, communication and other fields.

Meanwhile, the OIC released a statement and said that the meeting discussed the follow up on the implementation of the final communique of the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on humanitarian developments and situation in Afghanistan. The meeting was in January at the headquarters of the organization in Jeddah.