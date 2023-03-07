Latest News
Afghan delegation expected to visit Pakistan
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said an Afghan delegation was expected in Pakistan in the near future for talks related to various issues including regional security and counter-terrorism measures, local media reported.
This comes after a high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Asif, visited Kabul last month for talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The two sides had specifically discussed the growing threat of terrorism in the region, particularly from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) militant groups.
“Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbors and should have cordial relations. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants expansion of commercial and economic relations with Pakistan as such relations are in the interest of both countries,” the IEA said in a statement after the visit.
Asif meanwhile said Tuesday that Afghanistan must not be used by terrorists, especially in light of the agreement signed in Doha, Dawn News reported.
“We asked them [last month] to honor the accord and they agreed to our request,” the minister added.
Asif said Pakistan fought hard to rein in terrorism and vowed the government would do so again. “We will fight as we did in the past.”
Latest News
Hanafi meets with OIC’s special envoy for Afghanistan
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Tariq Ali Bakhit, the special representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, and his delegation, in Kabul on Monday.
According to the office of the deputy prime minister, the OIC’s special envoy for Afghanistan said humanitarian aid to Afghanistan was discussed during a recent meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member nations and it was stated that relief efforts would continue.
Bakhit said in addition to the continuation of humanitarian aid, support for development projects was also discussed and it was decided that a technical team should be sent to assess Afghanistan’s needs.
It is also planned that a delegation of Islamic scholars will visit Afghanistan in the near future, the deputy prime minister’s office stated.
Hanafi said at the meeting that he was “glad that the IEA has close relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and views it favorably” and pointed out that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation can play an important and positive role in Afghanistan.
He said the IEA “welcomes the last meeting of the foreign ministers of the member countries, in which it was decided to continue the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and we want more attention to increase the capacity of the human force, health and other areas.”
Hanafi also gave information about the positive actions taken since the Islamic Emirate came into power and said that overall security has been ensured, a general amnesty has been declared, administrative corruption has been eradicated, and drug trafficking and dealing, which was a great disaster for the whole world, has been banned.
He said that if the representatives of the Islamic Emirate at different levels are invited to the meetings of the OIC and listen to their ideas directly, then there will be effective results.
Hanafi also invited companies from Islamic countries to invest in Afghanistan, especially in mining, energy production, communication and other fields.
Meanwhile, the OIC released a statement and said that the meeting discussed the follow up on the implementation of the final communique of the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on humanitarian developments and situation in Afghanistan. The meeting was in January at the headquarters of the organization in Jeddah.
Latest News
Foreign community issues resolution on Afghanistan
Special Envoys and Representatives for Afghanistan from nine countries and the European Union met in Paris late last month to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and noted, among other issues, the deterioration in the humanitarian and economic situations.
In a joint statement issued on Monday, participating countries, including Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, listed numerous concerns.
The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the UNAMA, the Head of the OCHA Office in Afghanistan and the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan also participated in the meeting as observers.
In their statement, the special envoys noted “with grave concern the increased threat to security and stability in Afghanistan and the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation, with more than 28 million Afghans now in need of humanitarian aid.” More than half are women and children. The statement noted that six million are just one step from famine.
The envoys also emphasized their concern about increasing deterioration and multiple violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghans, especially those of women and girls as well as members of ethnic and religious minorities and other marginalized groups,
According to the statement, the envoys “strongly condemned the Taliban’s (IEA) decisions in December 2022 to ban Afghan women from university education and from working in NGOs.”
The envoys stated that the restrictions “violate and threaten not only Afghan women’s rights and freedoms, but also the overall much-needed social and economic development of the country.”
They also stated that “humanitarian assistance cannot be delivered fairly or effectively if limited by discriminatory policies or practices.”
The envoys “called for the immediate reversal of these unacceptable bans as they are preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching Afghans most in need.”
According to the statement, the envoys also “expressed grave concern about the increasing threat of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, including ISKP (Daesh), Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others, which deeply affects security and stability inside the country, in the region and beyond.”
They called on the Islamic Emirate to uphold Afghanistan’s obligation to deny these groups safe haven.
In addition, the envoys underscored that achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan “requires a credible and inclusive national dialogue leading to a constitutional order with a representative and inclusive political system.”
They emphasized that the UN Security Council has set out the international community’s clear expectations of the IEA which are critical for peace and stability in the country and for normalization of relations with the international community.
The statement noted that the envoys highlighted the necessity to continue helping Afghans who are suffering in this humanitarian crisis and emphasized the need for continued engagement with neighboring countries and other countries of the region to further deepen coordination on a joint response to the developing situation in Afghanistan, including countering potential threats to regional security and stability.
Latest News
The time has come for IEA to be recognized: Muttaqi
Foreign Affair Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has fulfilled all commitments made in the Doha Agreement but accused the United States of violating the deal.
In an interview with BBC, Muttaqi said the US has not fulfilled its promises to release prisoners and lift the travel ban on its leaders and that the IEA needs to be recognized as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.
He went on to say that the IEA has forged good relations with the international community, especially neighboring countries which house Afghan refugees.
He acknowledged that there are some restrictions on women in the workplace but said thousands of women work in government agencies.
According to Muttaqi the IEA has made improvements in many sectors including education and health and government revenues have increased.
Muttaqi said he does not want Afghanistan to be a competition field for big countries, but rather to be a bridge for trade and cooperation.
Afghan delegation expected to visit Pakistan
Japan’s flagship H3 rocket ‘self-destructs’ after launch fails
Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan
Hanafi meets with OIC’s special envoy for Afghanistan
Foreign community issues resolution on Afghanistan
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Tahawol: Optimism over fighting terrorism in Afghanistan
Saar: Role of UN in Afghanistan affairs discussed
Tahawol: EU’s call for intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Saar: EU’s call for dialogue in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: World’s conditional engagement with IEA discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Search begins for Afghanistan’s sports car investors
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
-
Latest News4 days ago
48 dam projects to be designed next fiscal year: ministry
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Saadat Nimroz and Zaher Asad FC draw 2-2; Zaitoon FC 5-1 Jawanan Khurasan
-
World4 days ago
US adds 37 Chinese, Russian entities to trade blacklist
-
Latest News3 days ago
Six killed in anti-Daesh operation in Herat
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran discovers large lithium deposit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Local museum inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Ghor province