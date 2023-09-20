Afghanistan embassy in Pakistan starts distributing passports to refugees

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2023)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the economic deputy of the Prime Minister, inaugurated construction of a solar power plant near the Naghlo dam in Surobi district of Kabul on Tuesday.

Baradar’s office said in a statement that the power plant will produce 10 megawatts of electricity.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Baradar said that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans and their dignity is protected in this country. He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate, unlike previous regimes, is committed to serving the people and rebuilding the country.

He also said that the Islamic Emirate has realized that industry is key to having a strong economy and electricity is important for the growth of industry.

He said that in order to achieve this goal, the Islamic Emirate has prioritized domestic electricity generation and has called for investment.

“This project seems small considering Afghanistan’s need for electricity, but it is very important to achieve self-sufficiency. This shows that we got rid of the need for another 10 megawatts in quest for self-sufficiency,” Baradar said.

He stated that the Islamic Emirate awarded the contract to complete the 500 KV power transmission line from Turkmenistan to Afghan Invest company.

The project to build a 10-megawatt solar power plant in Kabul’s Surobi district will be completed by the private sector within one year, and 700 million Afghanis will be invested in it.