Balkh Ulema urges IEA to give them more input in government decisions

Balkh religious scholars have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to hear their collective voice and give them a more prominent role in government decisions.

At a meeting on Thursday, local scholars shared their problems, demands and ideas with provincial authorities and said they had little input in government decisions in the past but now they expect the IEA to give them a bigger role.

“Chair and power were divided in every field, but the scholars were pushed away from a very special position. Jihad against Russia was started by Ulema, the first people who fought against Russia were Ulema,” said Saeed Hashemi, head of the Ulema Council in Balkh.

Local officials meanwhile said the IEA has a special place for religious scholars and that Ulema plays an important role in eliminating the atmosphere of mistrust and bringing people closer to the government.

According to the local officials, the Council of Scholars was established based on a decree by the IEA’s leader in the province.

Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, the governor of Balkh, has emphasized the role of religious scholars in implementing and promoting religious values and pledged that he would use their ideas in all government structures and decisions.