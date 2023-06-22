Latest News
Balkh Ulema urges IEA to give them more input in government decisions
Balkh religious scholars have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to hear their collective voice and give them a more prominent role in government decisions.
At a meeting on Thursday, local scholars shared their problems, demands and ideas with provincial authorities and said they had little input in government decisions in the past but now they expect the IEA to give them a bigger role.
“Chair and power were divided in every field, but the scholars were pushed away from a very special position. Jihad against Russia was started by Ulema, the first people who fought against Russia were Ulema,” said Saeed Hashemi, head of the Ulema Council in Balkh.
Local officials meanwhile said the IEA has a special place for religious scholars and that Ulema plays an important role in eliminating the atmosphere of mistrust and bringing people closer to the government.
According to the local officials, the Council of Scholars was established based on a decree by the IEA’s leader in the province.
Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, the governor of Balkh, has emphasized the role of religious scholars in implementing and promoting religious values and pledged that he would use their ideas in all government structures and decisions.
IEA welcomes some parts of UNAMA chief’s report to UNSC on Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday welcomed some of the statements made by the UN in Afghanistan’s mission chief, who noted a number of positive changes in the country.
On Wednesday, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council that bans affecting women and girls in the country were “obscuring” some of the other more positive achievements that have taken place under the IEA.
In a statement on Thursday, the IEA said Otunbayeva “made some efforts to reflect the complex ground realities of Afghanistan, unlike the recent report by the Monitoring Team of the Sanctions Committee and Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, which were both riddled with inaccuracies and heavily tilted to reflect political agendas of some actors.”
In addition, the IEA said: “We take note of the complexities of Afghanistan as highlighted in the statement, and reiterate that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan remains committed to international norms and obligations that do not contradict the principles of Islamic law, or contravene Afghanistan’s cultural norms or undermine our national interests.
“We, therefore, urge all actors to respect the peremptory norm of non-interference and cease all attempts at meddling in our internal affairs, including the modalities and composition of our governance and laws,” the statement read.
The IEA said it welcomes “parts of the statement” by Otunbayeva such as “the effective ban on narcotics, macro-economic stability, elimination of corruption, access to education for girls in some spaces, collection of revenues, payment of salaries, significant improvement in security and concerted efforts against Daesh.”
The IEA also stressed that the government of Afghanistan remains committed to establishing security, securing borders, preventing threat emanation, ensuring access to justice, combating trafficking and eliminating narcotics.
“It is now up to the international community to also fulfill their responsibilities by observing the fundamental principle of non-interference, stopping other sides from threatening our national security, combatting all forms of trafficking and narcotics, and commitment of not interfering in our internal affairs,” the statement read.
AWCC customer service center opens in Maidan Wardak province
Afghan Wireless Communication Company continues to expand services to its customers across the country, and this week opened a new customer services office in Maidan Wardak province.
Emblazoned in the company’s corporate colors of blue, white and orange, the new center was officially opened on Wednesday in the presence of provincial officials and company representatives.
Suleiman Khorram, head of AWCC’s central zone, said at the event that AWCC customers in the province will now be able to access services directly and easily.
The customer services center boasts the latest equipment and facilities needed to assist customers, and in keeping with regulations.
“This branch will provide services to customers based on the procedures of the ATRA (Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority) administration,” said Khorram.
Provincial officials, including the head of the telecommunications and information technology directorate, welcomed AWCC’s move and urged the company to expand services further, so as to include the province’s districts.
“At the provincial level, in all places where telecommunication services are weak, it has been determined for private companies that these companies must start their telecommunication services and upgrade to 3G and 4G at the sites where their services are 2G,” said Noorabad Monsef, Head of Telecommunication and Information Technology of Maidan Wardak.
“Telecom services in the districts are 2G, and if attention is paid to this area and it is upgraded to 3G and 4G [problems will be solved], also there are other problems that will be dealt with later by the ATRA and the Chief of Telecommunications,” said Abdul Qayoum Shahbaz, a representative of the governor’s office.
A number of Maidan Wardak residents also welcomed AWCC’s initiative.
AWCC officials meanwhile said the company’s plan to roll out more customer service centers continues and they are hoping to open more branches in Paktika and Daikundi provinces in the near future.
Pakistan minister urges border officials to treat Afghans with respect
Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar visited Torkham crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan this week and urged officials to deal with Afghans with respect and care.
Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs said on Twitter that Khar also called for the completion of the Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
She was also given a briefing on measures to streamline and ease crossing for the people and goods.
Earlier in the month, Khar said during the Annual Meeting of the European Council for Foreign Relations in Stockholm, that at a time when the world needed to confront modern challenges with a united front, it was presenting a picture of a house divided due to great power competition.
She stressed the dire need for the international community to join hands so as to face the impending climate-related crises and avert the possible next pandemic.
She underscored that developing countries, in particular, felt threatened by global power contests.
