Blizzard kills at 13 in Buffalo, New York area
A lethal blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles, leaving thousands of homes without power and raising the death toll from storms that have chilled much of the United States for days, Reuters reported.
At least 30 people have died in US weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze gripped most of the nation, coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a sprawling storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region on Friday.
CNN has reported a total of 26 weather fatalities.
According to Reuters much of the loss of life has centered in and around Buffalo at the edge of Lake Erie in western New York, as numbing cold and heavy “lake-effect” snow – the result of frigid air moving over warmer lake waters – persisted through the holiday weekend.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the storm’s confirmed death toll climbed to 13 on Sunday, up from three reported overnight in the Buffalo region. The latest victims included some found in cars and some in snow banks, Poloncarz said, adding that the death tally would likely rise further.
“This is not the Christmas any of us hoped for nor expected,” Poloncarz said on Twitter on Sunday. “My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.”
New York Governor Kathy Hochul called it an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” weather disaster that ranked as the fiercest winter storm to hit the greater Buffalo area since a crippling 1977 blizzard that killed nearly 30 people, read the report.
“We have now surpassed the scale of that storm, in its intensity, the longevity, the ferocity of its winds,” Hochul told an evening news conference, adding that the current storm would likely to go down in history as “the blizzard of ’22.”
The latest blizzard came nearly six weeks after a record-setting but shorter-lived lake-effect storm struck western New York.
Despite a ban on road travel imposed since Friday, hundreds of Erie County motorists were stranded in their vehicles over the weekend, with National Guard troops called in to help with rescues hindered by white-out conditions and drifting snow, Poloncarz said.
Many snow plows and other equipment sent on Saturday and Sunday became stuck in the snow, “and we had to send rescue missions to rescue the rescuers,” he told reporters.
According to Reuters the Buffalo police department posted an online plea to the public for assistance in search-and-recovery efforts, asking those who “have a snow mobile and are willing to help” to call a hotline for instructions.
The severity of the storm was notable even for a region accustomed to harsh winter weather.
Christina Klaffka, 39, a North Buffalo resident, watched the shingles blow off her neighbor’s home and listened to her windows rattle from “hurricane-like winds.” She lost power along with her whole neighborhood on Saturday evening, and was still without electricity on Sunday morning.
“My TV kept flickering while I was trying to watch the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears game. I lost power shortly after the 3rd quarter,” she said.
John Burns, 58, a retiree in North Buffalo, said he and his family were trapped in their house for 36 hours by the storm and extreme cold that he called “mean and nasty.”
“Nobody was out. Nobody was even walking their dogs,” he said. “Nothing was going on for two days.”
Snowfall totals were hard to gauge, he added, because of fierce winds that reduced accumulation between houses, but piled up a 5-foot (1.5-meter) drift “in front of my garage.”
Hochul told reporters on Sunday that the Biden administration had agreed to support her request for a federal disaster declaration.
About 200 National Guard troops were mobilized in western New York to help police and fire crews, conduct wellness checks and bring supplies to shelters, Hochul said.
The larger storm system was moving east on Sunday, after knocking out power to as many as 1.5 million customers at the height of outages late last week and forcing thousands of commercial flight cancellations during the busy holiday travel period, Reuters reported.
More than 150,000 US homes and businesses were without power on Sunday, down sharply from the 1.8 million without power as of early Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us. In Buffalo, 15,000 residents were still without electricity on Sunday evening, Poloncarz said.
He said one electrical substation knocked offline was sealed off by an 18-foot-tall mound of snow, and utility crews found the entire facility frozen inside.
Christmas Day temperatures, while beginning to rebound from near-zero readings that were widespread on Saturday, remained well below average across the central and eastern United States, and below freezing even as far south as the Gulf Coast, National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Rich Otto said.
Nearly 4 feet of snow was measured at Buffalo airport by Sunday, according to the latest NWS tally, with white-out conditions lingering south of Buffalo into the afternoon as continuing squalls dumped 2-3 inches of snow an hour.
In Kentucky, officials confirmed three storm-related deaths since Friday, while at least four people were dead and several injured in auto-related accidents in Ohio, where a 50-vehicle pileup shut down the Ohio Turnpike during a blizzard on Friday.
Other deaths related to extreme cold or weather-induced vehicle accidents were reported in Missouri, Tennessee, Kansas and Colorado, according to news reports.
Airlines cancel thousands of US flights over winter storm
Airlines canceled nearly 2,700 US flights as of Saturday afternoon after a massive winter storm snarled airport operations around the country, frustrating thousands of holiday travelers, Reuters reported.
There were flight delays within, into or out of the United States totaling about 6,200 as of Saturday afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, which showed total US flight cancellations at around 2,700. The cancellations as of Saturday afternoon included over 750 from Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) and nearly 500 from Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N).
The flight disruptions came as an arctic blast gripped much of the United States on Saturday, causing power outages and car wrecks. Plummeting temperatures were predicted to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record to several cities from Pennsylvania to Georgia, read the report.
Temperatures were forecast to top out on Saturday at just 7 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 13 Celsius) in Pittsburgh, surpassing its previous all-time coldest Christmas Eve high of 13 F, set in 1983, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
Winter storms have increased in frequency and intensity over the past 70 years, according to the US Global Change Research Program. This is in part due to climate change, according to the Environmental Defense Fund, because the planet evaporates more water into the atmosphere as it warms, leading to more overall precipitation.
On Friday, US flight cancellations stood at 5,936, according to FlightAware.
“Increased air traffic volume and winter weather affecting the northern half of the US could still cause delays to holiday travel,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Saturday, though travel conditions were expected to improve.
An NBC News affiliate reported that inclement weather canceled over 130 flights as of Saturday morning at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Some passengers told the news outlet they were not notified before coming to the airport.
An ABC News affiliate showed long lines at the Denver International Airport on Saturday morning, where over 150 flights were delayed and nearly 130 were canceled.
Passenger railroad Amtrak canceled dozens of trains through Christmas, disrupting holiday travel for thousands.
At least 8 killed, dozens wounded in LPG gas tanker explosion in South Africa
At least eight people were killed and many more critically injured in an LPG gas tanker explosion in a residential area in Boksburg in South Africa on Saturday morning.
Local authorities confirmed eight people died and as yet an unknown number were injured when the truck got stuck under a low railway bridge and caught fire. After emergency services arrived at the scene, a massive explosion took place, turning the scene into a huge fire ball.
Dozens of injured include at least six firefighters as well as residents in the area who had gathered on the street to watch the fire.
A nearby hospital and houses in the area were badly damaged and at least one fire truck that responded to the fire callout was also destroyed in the massive explosion that ripped through the area.
Horrific video footage on social media shows scenes of chaos and tragedy as well as dozens of injured people crawling away from the scene of the explosion, while crying for help.
Local authorities have said an investigation will be carried out.
Two killed, six injured in suicide blast in Pakistan’s Islamabad
Two people, including a policeman killed and six people including four police officers and two civilians were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital on Friday, local news outlets quoted police said.
According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha, the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man & a woman aboard at 10:15am in the area.
“When the police stopped the vehicle, the couple came out of the car. The man, while being checked by the officers, went inside the vehicle on some pretext and then detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing at the crime scene.
The injured were moved to the hospital in Islamabad, read the reports.
Local media quoting one of the witnesses said that a police car and bikes were either tracing or chasing the suspicious vehicle. He said that the blast took place when the police stopped the vehicle.
Talking about the victims, the witness said that the policemen were heavily injured and some of the people walking around the area were also injured.
In a statement issued immediately after the blast, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the blast and expressed grief over the killed policeman.
