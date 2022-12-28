Chance of snowfall and heavy rains forecast across 13 provinces

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2022)

The Afghanistan Meteorological Department has warned of the possibility of snowfall and heavy rains in 13 provinces in Afghanistan.

The department said on Wednesday, in a statement, there is the possibility of snow and heavy rains in the provinces of Herat, Farah, Ghor, Badghis, Daikundi, Bamiyan, Maidan Wardak, Uruzgan, Helmand, Kandahar, Zabul, Ghazni and Paktika in the next 24 hours.

The meteorological department has predicted the amount of rainfall in different places between 10-20 mm and the amount of snowfall in different places between 10-30 cm.

Every year, heavy snow in the central and northern provinces cause serious hardship to the people, with roads often blocked between districts and provincial capitals.