Chance of snowfall and heavy rains forecast across 13 provinces
The Afghanistan Meteorological Department has warned of the possibility of snowfall and heavy rains in 13 provinces in Afghanistan.
The department said on Wednesday, in a statement, there is the possibility of snow and heavy rains in the provinces of Herat, Farah, Ghor, Badghis, Daikundi, Bamiyan, Maidan Wardak, Uruzgan, Helmand, Kandahar, Zabul, Ghazni and Paktika in the next 24 hours.
The meteorological department has predicted the amount of rainfall in different places between 10-20 mm and the amount of snowfall in different places between 10-30 cm.
Every year, heavy snow in the central and northern provinces cause serious hardship to the people, with roads often blocked between districts and provincial capitals.
UN urges IEA to end restrictions on women
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to revoke their policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan.
He said in a statement: “No country can develop — indeed survive — socially and economically with half its population excluded.”
“These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan’s borders.”
He said the policies risked destabilizing Afghan society.
This comes after the IEA last week banned girls from attending university “until further notice”.
However, Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum said on Tuesday that an announcement will be made soon about schools and universities for girls, adding that suitable conditions will be provided for them in order for the education process to resume.
Shahabuddin Delawar, Minister of Mines and Petroleum said: “In the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, the ‘until further notice’ is mentioned and a decision will be made about the schools and universities by the end of March, which will be in accordance with Sharia and Afghan traditions.”
Mining minister says an announcement will be made ‘soon’ on girls’ education
Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum said on Tuesday that an announcement will be made soon about schools and universities for girls, adding that suitable conditions will be provided for them in order for the education process to resume.
Shahabuddin Delawar, Minister of Mines and Petroleum said: “In the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, the ‘until further notice’ is mentioned and a decision will be made about the schools and universities by the end of March, which will be in accordance with Sharia and Afghan traditions.”
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) suspended higher education for girls and women last week.
At the time, the order said female students were barred from university “until further notice”.
This was followed just days later by the ruling that all female NGO staff must be suspended.
Secondary schools for girls were also closed a few months ago.
Collectively these three decisions sparked a worldwide outcry and countless countries and organizations calling on the IEA to reverse their decisions.
Flow of US dollars into Afghanistan ‘weakens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves’
The chairman of Pakistan’s Forex Association says that over the past few months, about $2 billion dollars has entered Afghanistan through the country’s border, both legally and illegally.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Malik Bostan said that in the past, millions of dollars flowed into Pakistan from Afghanistan and was exchanged in the country, but this trend has not reversed.
“About two billion dollars have gone to Afghanistan from Pakistan in the form of official and unofficial trade, abuse of transit trade, smuggling and through the borders, and this has weakened Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and caused a heavy decrease in the value of the currency,” said Bostan.
According to him, Pakistan’s economy is suffering irreparable damage due to Afghanistan’s transit trade, which has grown significantly.
“In Afghanistan, due to economic sanctions, the bank account and system are frozen, so our trade with Afghanistan is not done through banking channels, but in cash,” he said.
“Only about 15,000 people go to Afghanistan every day and each of them brings $1,000 into this country, which is a total of $15 million dollars entering Afghanistan every day, and this has become uncontrollable,” he added.
According to him, at the beginning of the Islamic Emirate’s rule in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves were $22 billion dollars and its import bill was $4.5 billion dollars.
This is while the border police of Herat province arrested two people who wanted to import $80,000 into Iran.
