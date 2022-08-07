Health
Cholera infects over 4,000 in quake-hit Spera district of Khost
More than 4,000 people have been infected with cholera over the last 10 days in Spera district of Khost province, the site of a deadly earthquake that struck six weeks ago, officials said on Sunday.
Mohammad Nabi Zadran, head of a mobile health team in Khost, said that eight people have died of cholera in Spera district, including five children and three adults.
Most of those infected are women and children. Officials said cholera is reported also in Gyan and Barmal districts of Paktika province.
“They should assist us. Foreign countries should assist us as we are suffering,” said Abdullah Noor, a resident of Spera district.
Health officials said that efforts are ongoing to control the spread of the disease.
Fazl Karim, Khost’s health director, said that a total of 40 mobile health teams were deployed to fight the cholera outbreak.
The UN agency for children also said this week that after the recent earthquake there is an increased risk of an outbreak of diseases like cholera in Spera district in Khost.
“Thanks to the support from USAID, we have been able to provide safe drinking water to 1,500 of the most vulnerable families,” UNICEF said on Twitter.
Health
Dengue fever outbreak confirmed in Afghanistan: WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that a new wave of dengue fever has been confirmed in Afghanistan with a total of 64 cases being reported between June 12 and July 30 in eastern Nangarhar province.
No deaths have been reported so far from the disease. Of the 64 reported cases, 47 (73.4%) were female, and all were over 5 years of age.
“Afghanistan is already battling a mix of complex humanitarian emergencies because of the ongoing conflict, recurrent natural disasters and disease outbreaks,” said Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO
Representative in Afghanistan.
“Although the reported number of dengue cases can still be managed, we need to take urgent action to prevent further spread and minimize its impact on the country’s health system and on the limited number of health workers.”
WHO said it is leading the response to the ongoing dengue outbreak by providing technical support to the activities of health authorities and partners. WHO has distributed 2000 dengue fever rapid diagnostic tests, and 7020 Gravitraps for vector surveillance and vector control activities in highly-affected districts in the province.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease with potentially severe public health impact.
Prevention is the most effective approach to reducing the risk of dengue infection, as there is no specific treatment for the disease.
Outbreaks of dengue fever have emerged sporadically in Afghanistan. The first outbreak was reported in 2019 in east Afghanistan with only 15 cases. By September 2021, the disease had resurfaced, infecting 775 people and killing one person.
Health
South Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device
South Koreans may soon be able to carry a device inside their own bodies in the form of a bespoke tattoo that automatically alerts them to potential health problems, if a science team’s project bears fruit, Reuters reported Tuesday.
Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in the city of Daejeon southwest of Seoul have developed an electronic tattoo ink made of liquid metal and carbon nanotubes that functions as a bioelectrode.
Hooked up to an electrocardiogram (ECG) device or other biosensor, it can send a readout of a patient’s heart rate and other vital signs such glucose and lactate to a monitor.
The researchers eventually aim to be able to dispense with biosensors.
“In the future, what we hope to do is connect a wireless chip integrated with this ink, so that we can communicate, or we can send signal back and forth between our body to an external device,” said project leader Steve Park, a materials science and engineering professor.
Such monitors could in theory be located anywhere, including in patients’ homes.
The ink is non-invasive and made from particles based on gallium, a soft, silvery metal also used in semiconductors or in thermometers. Platinum-decorated carbon nanotubes help conduct electricity while providing durability.
“When it is applied to the skin, even with rubbing the tattoo doesn’t come off, which is not possible with just liquid metal,” Park said.
Health
New York state governor declares emergency over spread of monkeypox
The governor of the State of New York Kathy Hochul late on Friday declared an emergency in the state over the continued spread of monkeypox.
“I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak,” Hochul tweeted.
She added that more than one in four monkeypox cases in the United States are in New York, also having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups, Reuters reported.
As of July 29, New York state had a total of 1,383 confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases, according to New York Department of Health’s website.
Earlier on Friday, Brazil and Spain reported the first monkeypox-related deaths outside Africa, Reuters reported.
The World Health Organization last week declared a global health emergency, its highest level of alert, over the monkeypox outbreak.
Cholera infects over 4,000 in quake-hit Spera district of Khost
Trump social media deal can’t close on time, needs extension, buyer says
More than 1,000 infected with severe diarrhea outbreak in Takhar
Work starts on new road to ease traffic in Kabul city
IEA releases water from Kamal Khan dam for Iran
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ministry of mines reports AFN 13.2 billion in revenue generated in one year
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Cartwheel Galaxy’s dusty glory captured by James Webb space telescope
-
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic Emirate committed to fighting ISIS in Afghanistan: Haqqani
-
Health5 days ago
South Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device
-
World4 days ago
Wreckage of missing Pakistan Army helicopter found, all 6 onboard dead
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan settles multi-million dollar electricity bill owed to Uzbekistan
-
Business3 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
-
Latest News4 days ago
US issues ‘Worldwide Caution’ to Americans after al-Qaeda leader killed