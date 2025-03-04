IEA resumes CASA-1000 power project, plans ‘swift’ completion

(Last Updated On: )

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says the decision has been made to launch the CASA-1000 electricity project next year and ensure the section in Afghanistan is completed ”swiftly”.

Mujahid said: “When the changes occurred in Afghanistan [after the IEA takeover], this project was suspended. It has now restarted, with surveys currently underway, and the World Bank is financing it.”

He added: “The decision for next year is to begin the project’s practical implementation and expedite its passage through Afghanistan.”

This comes as Tajikistan’s Energy Ministry announced that the CASA-1000 international electricity transmission project, which will connect Central Asia to South Asia, will be fully operational by 2027.

Tajik Energy Minister, Daler Juma, emphasized that construction work in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has been completed, while Pakistan is rapidly advancing its infrastructure.

“Fortunately, construction in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is finished, and Pakistan is progressing at a high speed to complete its infrastructure. Work in Pakistan is expected to conclude by the first half of this year,” Juma said.

However, in Afghanistan, after a two-year delay, the project resumed in May 2024 with World Bank funding and is slated for completion next year.

The CASA-1000 project was officially launched in May 2016 to transmit electricity from Central Asia to South Asia.

The Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Energy and Water reported that 70 percent of the project’s work is complete, with 95 percent of its equipment already delivered.

Experts note that once operational, regional countries will benefit from shared energy resources, reducing reliance on unpredictable energy sources. Upon completion, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will not only gain revenue from electricity exports but will also emerge as key players in supplying energy to South Asia.

The project is being implemented with investments and financial support from institutions such as the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and European Investment Bank (EIB).

A major obstacle to the project’s completion was the suspension of funding for Afghanistan’s portion in recent years.

However, officials claim this issue has been resolved after prolonged negotiations with the World Bank and other development partners.