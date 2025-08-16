Regional
More than 300 people killed due to heavy rain, floods in Pakistan
The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan has crossed 300, local officials said on Saturday.
Hundreds have been killed in recent weeks as Pakistan experienced more rain than usual during the current monsoon season, washing away roads and buildings, Reuters reported.
Regional
Floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir kill 60, over 100 missing
At least 60 people have died and more than 100 are missing, a day after sudden, heavy rain caused floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir, authorities and local media said on Friday, the second such disaster in the Himalayas in a little over a week.
Gushing mudslides and floodwaters inundated the village of Chasoti in Indian Kashmir on Thursday, washing away pilgrims who had gathered for lunch before trekking up the hill for a popular pilgrimage site, Reuters reported.
“We heard a huge sound and it was followed by a flash flood and slush. People were shouting, and some of them fell in the Chenab River. Others were buried under the debris,” said Rakesh Sharma, a pilgrim who was injured.
Bags, clothes and other belongings, caked in mud, lay scattered amid broken electric poles and mud on Friday, as rescue workers used shovels, ropes and crossed makeshift bridges in an attempt to extricate people out of the debris.
“We were told that another 100-150 people might be buried under the debris,” one rescue worker told news agency ANI.
The Machail Yatra is a popular pilgrimage to the high altitude Himalayan shrine of Machail Mata, one of the manifestations of Goddess Durga, and pilgrims trek to the temple from Chasoti, where the road for vehicles ends.
Thursday’s incident comes a little over a week after a flood and mudslide engulfed an entire village in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
“Nature has been testing us. In the last few days, we have had to deal with landslides, cloudbursts and other natural calamities,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the start of a nearly two-hour speech on the country’s 79th independence day.
A cloudburst, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, is a sudden, intense downpour of over 100 mm (4 inches) of rain in just one hour that can trigger sudden floods, landslides, and devastation, especially in mountainous regions during the monsoon.
Regional
Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles after India conflict
Pakistan will create a new force in the military to supervise missile combat capabilities in a conventional conflict, apparently a move to match the neighbouring arch-rival India.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the creation of the Army Rocket Force late Wednesday at a ceremony held in Islamabad to commemorate the worst conflict in decades with India in May, Reuters reported.
The ceremony was held a day ahead of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
“It will be equipped with modern technology,” Sharif said in a statement from his office, adding that the force will prove to be a milestone in strengthening the combat capability of Pakistan’s army.
He did not give any further details.
A senior security official, however, said that the force will have its own command in the military which will be dedicated to handling and deployment of missiles in any event of a conventional war.
“It is obvious that it is meant for India,” he said.
The two nuclear-armed nations keep upgrading their military capabilities in the wake of a longstanding rivalry since their independence from British rule in 1947.
The latest tension between the two countries soared in April over the killing of 26 civilians in Indian Kashmir, an attack New Delhi blamed on Islamabad. Pakistan denied involvement.
A conflict then erupted in May, the most serious fighting between the two countries in decades, which saw both sides using missiles, drones and fighter jets before it ended with a cease-fire announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Islamabad acknowledges the U.S. role, but India denies it, saying it was agreed directly between the two militaries.
Regional
Iran says direct nuclear talks with US possible under suitable conditions
Aref said U.S. demands for Tehran to drop uranium enrichment entirely were “a joke”.
Iran could hold direct nuclear talks with the United States if conditions are suitable, first Vice President Mohammadreza Aref said on Tuesday, according to state media.
But he said U.S. demands for Tehran to drop uranium enrichment entirely were “a joke”.
A sixth round of talks between Tehran and Washington was suspended following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, Reuters reported.
Both powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, an accusation Tehran has rejected.
“Iran is ready for negotiations under equal conditions in order to safeguard its interests … The Islamic Republic’s stance is in the direction that people want and, should there be suitable conditions, we are even ready for direct talks,” Aref said.
Previous rounds of negotiations, which started in April, were indirect, mediated by Oman. Washington says uranium enrichment in Iran constitutes a pathway to developing nuclear weapons and should be dropped, read the report.
On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made a controversial statement in favour of resuming negotiations with the U.S. regardless of current levels of distrust.
“You don’t want to talk? Well then, what do you want to do? Do you want to go to war? … Going to talks does not mean we intend to surrender,” he said, adding that such issues should not be “approached emotionally”.
A senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Aziz Ghazanfari, reacting to Pezeshkian’s comments on Monday, said foreign policy requires discretion, and careless statements by authorities can have serious consequences for the country.
More than 300 people killed due to heavy rain, floods in Pakistan
Adil Rashid spins Superchargers to the top of the table in The Hundred
Afghanistan’s return to int’l community impossible without respect for human rights: Germany
‘No deal until there’s a deal’: Trump-Putin talks yield no breakthrough on Ukraine
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Pakistani TV channels withdraw reports on Trump visit
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
Tahawol: Marking four years of Islamic Emirate rule discussed
Saar: Discussion on fourth anniversary of Islamic Emirate
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan’s relations with the world
Saar: Discussion on accelerating TAPI gas pipeline project
Trending
-
International Sports5 days ago
The Hundred: Rockets hold nerve, Brave dominate in Sunday’s double-header
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF reports over 2 million migrants returned to Afghanistan so far this year
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran reports 45% surge in detentions of Afghan migrants as deportation criticism mounts
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Manchester Originals secure first victory
-
World4 days ago
Trump says both sides in Ukraine war will need to cede territory
-
Latest News4 days ago
Panjshir’s green emeralds shine on the global stage
-
Sport5 days ago
Abu Muslim Farah FC poised to make history in AFC Challenge League Preliminary Stage
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan senate committee calls for urgent reopening of Badini border with Afghanistan