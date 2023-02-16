Mujahid: The World is looking for excuses to recognize new government of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2023)

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that the Islamic Emirate has completed all the conditions for recognition, but the countries of the world are looking for excuses to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the IEA, emphasizes that they have implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement, but the United States has violated many articles of this agreement.

In an interview with Voice of America, Mujahid said, that Afghanistan is an Islamic country and the countries of the world should not call the implementation of Islamic laws, especially regarding women, as violations of human rights and interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

After about 18 months of the rule of the Islamic Emirate in the country, no country has recognized the new government of Afghanistan yet.

“There are issues that relate to the belief of Afghans which need to be respected; the people of Afghanistan for the sake of religions decrees and Islamic laws have sacrificed more,” Mujahid told VOA.

“The principles that exist now are for upholding the women’s rights, for their protection and their dignity.”

At the same time, the spokesperson of the US Foreign Ministry says that the Islamic Emirate must fulfill its obligations towards the international community and the United States of America according to the Doha Agreement, otherwise, if the US senses terrorist threats from Afghanistan, it will be forced to act.

“I have two messages about Afghanistan. My first message is related to the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan). The Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) have promised us and the people that they will not allow “Afghan soil to be used as a safe haven for those who plot against the United States and its allies. The second message is that we are ready and able to respond to these groups.” said Ned Price.

But the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate says that they have implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement and that the United States itself has violated many articles of this agreement.

“The conditions that are required for a government to be recognized, are completed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan; here a government exist, the borders are protected, courts are exist, it must have been recognized, and small things should not have been used as excuses for its recognition,” Mujahid added.

In the last 18 months of the rule of the Islamic Emirate in the country, the creation of an inclusive government, the provision of human rights, especially the rights of women, and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan’s soil have been mentioned as important conditions of the international community regarding the recognition of the Islamic Emirate. Although the Islamic Emirate says that it has completed all these conditions, it apparently failed to gain the satisfaction of the international community because the new government of Afghanistan is still in a crisis of international legitimacy.