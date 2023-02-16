Latest News
Mujahid: The World is looking for excuses to recognize new government of Afghanistan
The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that the Islamic Emirate has completed all the conditions for recognition, but the countries of the world are looking for excuses to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the IEA, emphasizes that they have implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement, but the United States has violated many articles of this agreement.
In an interview with Voice of America, Mujahid said, that Afghanistan is an Islamic country and the countries of the world should not call the implementation of Islamic laws, especially regarding women, as violations of human rights and interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
After about 18 months of the rule of the Islamic Emirate in the country, no country has recognized the new government of Afghanistan yet.
“There are issues that relate to the belief of Afghans which need to be respected; the people of Afghanistan for the sake of religions decrees and Islamic laws have sacrificed more,” Mujahid told VOA.
“The principles that exist now are for upholding the women’s rights, for their protection and their dignity.”
At the same time, the spokesperson of the US Foreign Ministry says that the Islamic Emirate must fulfill its obligations towards the international community and the United States of America according to the Doha Agreement, otherwise, if the US senses terrorist threats from Afghanistan, it will be forced to act.
“I have two messages about Afghanistan. My first message is related to the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan). The Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) have promised us and the people that they will not allow “Afghan soil to be used as a safe haven for those who plot against the United States and its allies. The second message is that we are ready and able to respond to these groups.” said Ned Price.
But the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate says that they have implemented all the articles of the Doha Agreement and that the United States itself has violated many articles of this agreement.
“The conditions that are required for a government to be recognized, are completed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan; here a government exist, the borders are protected, courts are exist, it must have been recognized, and small things should not have been used as excuses for its recognition,” Mujahid added.
In the last 18 months of the rule of the Islamic Emirate in the country, the creation of an inclusive government, the provision of human rights, especially the rights of women, and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan’s soil have been mentioned as important conditions of the international community regarding the recognition of the Islamic Emirate. Although the Islamic Emirate says that it has completed all these conditions, it apparently failed to gain the satisfaction of the international community because the new government of Afghanistan is still in a crisis of international legitimacy.
US backs UN assessment that new al-Qaida leader is in Iran
The United States said Wednesday its assessment aligns with a United Nations report that the new head of the al-Qaeda terror group, Saif al-Adel, is based in Iran.
“When it comes to his presence there, offering safe haven to al-Qaeda is just another example of Iran’s wide-ranging support for terrorism, its destabilizing activities in the Middle East and beyond,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.
The U.N. based its report on member state intelligence, concluding that the former Egyptian special forces officer had taken over leadership of al-Qaeda following the July 2022 killing of former leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in an airstrike in Kabul.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied the U.N. and U.S. assessments in a tweet Wednesday.
“It is worth noting that the address for the so-called newly appointed Al-Qaeda leader is incorrect. This misinformation could potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism,” it said.
Another 200 Afghans released from Pakistani prisons
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) consulate in Karachi said another 200 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Pakistan.
According to the consulate, the Afghans were sent home after being released from prison.
The consulate said 170 Afghan citizens, including women and children, were released from Karachi prisons on Wednesday and that another group of 30 were released from prisons in Sindh province. All have been repatriated.
Four buses transported the prisoners back home, the consulate said, adding they were accompanied by IEA officials.
In the past few months, about 1,200 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Sukkur in Sindh.
Arrests made in Kabul over Turkey flight rumors
Abdulhaq Hammad, the head of the monitoring unit of media publications, says that the people who spread the rumors of free flights to Turkey from Kabul airport last week have been arrested by the intelligence forces.
“Those who insulted a number of citizens at the Kabul airport a few days ago and considered themselves part of the system, and the saboteurs who spread the subversive rumor of transfers to Turkey, were all arrested by the Intelligence Department,” Hammad wrote on Thursday on his Twitter page.
This comes after a rumor spread last week in Kabul that volunteers would be flown to Turkey. Thousands of people rushed to the airport in Kabul.
