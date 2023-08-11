Mullah Baradar meets Turkey’s foreign minister 

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss various issues including regional relations, and trade and economic cooperation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Baradar’s office stated that he called for the establishment of joint investment chambers, air corridors and Turkish investment in Afghanistan.

At the meeting, Baradar asked the Turkish government to treat Afghan migrants living in the country with respect.

Hakan Fidan meanwhile assured the IEA of cooperation in strengthening trade relations and investment in Afghanistan.