Nine countries join Eid aid drop into Gaza

Nine countries on Tuesday carried out a major aid drop into Gaza, with the operation marking Eid Al Fitr and the end of Ramadan.

The Jordanian Armed Forces led the mission to deliver hundreds of tonnes of resources to the war-torn enclave, which the British Ministry of Defence said was the biggest international aid drop on a single day since the conflict began last October, UAE’s The National reported.

The UAE, UK, US, Germany, France, Indonesia, the Netherlands and Egypt also took part in the operation, the ministry said.

A RAF A400M plane flew from Amman in Jordan to drop more than 10 tonnes of aid, including ready-to-eat meals, water and rice along the northern coastline of Gaza.

The flight took about an hour, with other countries dropping aid throughout the course of the day.

The UAE Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence said its parcels contained clothes, shoes, toys, sweets and various items for all family members, “arriving in time for Eid Al Fitr”.

It added that the “initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza and contribute to their well-being during this important holiday”.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the UK would “continue to push Israel as hard as we can” to boost aid access, The National reported.

“Led by our Jordanian partners, we have joined nations around the world to mark the end of Ramadan by getting life-saving aid into Gaza,” Lord Cameron said.

“Thousands of people in desperate need will benefit from this united effort. The UK remains ready to play its part in getting supplies in by land, air and sea, but the people of Gaza need more.

“We continue to push Israel as hard as we can to get more aid across the border and delivered throughout the region. Words must turn into action – this is essential to avoid an even more severe humanitarian crisis.”

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The prospect of famine in Gaza is real and today’s international airdrop will provide life-saving food supplies for civilians.

“This is the sixth RAF airdrop in recent weeks, delivering over 53 tonnes of aid, including water, flour and baby formula.

“After six months of war in Gaza, the toll on civilians continues to grow. We continue to stand by Israel’s right to defeat the threat from Hamas terrorists, who have failed the people of Gaza and hide behind civilians.

“This terrible conflict must end. The hostages must be released and the aid must flood in.”