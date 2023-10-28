Saar
Saar: Pakistan arrests nearly 100 Afghan refugees discussed
(Last Updated On: October 28, 2023)
Saar: Russia’s ties with China, Iran and Pakistan concerning Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: October 26, 2023)
Saar: Afghanistan’s women status ranking discussed
(Last Updated On: October 25, 2023)
Saar: UN’s efforts to bridge gap between Kabul and world discussed
(Last Updated On: October 24, 2023)
Interviews3 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation
Latest News4 hours ago
Badakhshan residents build over 30 km road with their own money
Latest News5 hours ago
UNAMA to hold conference in Kabul to attract investment in agriculture
Science & Technology6 hours ago
Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
Climate Change4 weeks ago
New York deluge triggers flash floods, brings chaos to subways
International Sports4 weeks ago
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Regional2 weeks ago
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
Sport2 weeks ago
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Interviews3 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation
Interviews23 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Abdulhaq Hamkar, deputy interior minister for counter narcotics
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US exit needed to prepare forces for new challenges discussed
Regional4 days ago
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Sport5 days ago
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
World4 days ago
Israel pledges ‘unrelenting attacks’ on Hamas
Science & Technology4 days ago
Rock collected by Apollo 17 astronaut in 1972 reveals moon’s age
Latest News4 days ago
Office of Prison Administration in Afghanistan lacks adequate food and healthcare: UN
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan sets up deportation centers as Afghan migrant deadline looms
Regional3 days ago
China ousts defence minister, the second senior leader to leave in three months
Latest News3 days ago
Richard Bennett reports to UNGA, says Afghanistan is facing many challenges