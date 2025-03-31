Some countries preventing Afghanistan from gaining its seat at the UN

(Last Updated On: )

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says some Western countries, including the US, are preventing Afghanistan from gaining its seat at the United Nations.

Mujahid added that the US and its allies hold significant influence over the policies of the UN, and due to their defeat in the Afghanistan war, they are attempting to continue wartime policies.

“Some countries that fought against the Afghans for twenty years still have not changed their wartime policies and continue along the same path, which naturally has its effects,” said Mujahid.

He emphasized that the Afghan people have the right to secure this seat, and the IEA will continue to work to obtain it.

He also rejected the notion of Afghanistan being isolated, stating that despite Western pressures, the acting government has expanded its diplomatic relations with regional and global countries.

He stated: “Afghanistan is not isolated; every country naturally faces some challenges with others, but we have extensive regional and international engagements.”

However, experts believe that the UN will not grant Afghanistan’s seat to the IEA until they take concrete steps to meet the international community’s preconditions, such as establishing an inclusive government, ensuring human rights—especially women’s and minority rights—and effectively combating terrorism and narcotics, to satisfy the world.

Despite over three and a half years since the IEA’s takeover, no country has officially recognized the regime.

Meanwhile, many countries have engaged with the IEA and established good diplomatic relations with the caretaker government, which the IEA believes serves as a form of recognition of Afghanistan’s current government.