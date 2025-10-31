Latest News
Torkham crossing to reopen for returning Afghan refugees tomorrow
Abidullah Farooqi, the spokesperson for the General Directorate of Border Forces, says the Torkham crossing is scheduled to reopen tomorrow (Saturday) for returning Afghan refugees.
Farooqi added that the crossing will only be opened for Afghan families who intend to return to the country.
However, commercial activities and pedestrian movement on both sides of the border will remain suspended until further notice.
Currently, dozens of Afghan families whom Pakistan intends to deport are being held in a temporary camp in Jamrud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
The Torkham crossing has been closed since the outbreak of recent clashes between the forces of the Islamic Emirate and Pakistan.
Latest News
Pakistan hopes next round of talks with Kabul will yield positive results
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tahir Andrabi says Islamabad is hopeful for a “positive outcome” from the next round of talks with the Islamic Emirate, which is scheduled to take place on November 6.
Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Andrabi said that the second round of negotiations between Pakistan and IEA concluded yesterday evening in Istanbul, with mediators in attendance.
He emphasized that Pakistan is not seeking to further escalate hostilities, but expects IEA to uphold its commitments to the international community and to address Pakistan’s security concerns by taking verifiable action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).
The Islamic Emirate has previously denied the presence of the TTP in Afghanistan, saying that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”
Latest News
Afghan embassy urges Pakistan to reopen crossings for returning refugees
The Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad has called on Pakistan to immediately reopen Durand Line crossings and halt forced deportations, warning of a growing humanitarian crisis affecting Afghan refugees stranded across the country.
In a statement on Thursday, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, said that the Torkham and Chaman-Boldak crossing points have remained closed for nearly twenty days following recent unrest, bringing trade, transit, and the movement of people between the two countries to a complete standstill.
“The condition of stranded Afghan refugees has deteriorated severely,” the ambassador said, noting that roughly 10,000 Afghan refugees have already been arrested and transferred to holding centers, while thousands more remain stranded in vehicles along major routes, fearing arrest.
According to the Embassy, convoys of refugees—particularly from Punjab Province—are stuck along the road from Jamrud to Torkham in nearly 400 trucks, facing harsh conditions including cold weather, lack of shelter, clean water, food, and medicine. Tragically, three children and one woman have reportedly died in the past few days due to these conditions.
The statement also raised concerns about alleged harassment and extortion, with refugees reportedly being stopped by police in cities including Sialkot, Khushab, and Attock, forced to pay bribes, or threatened with transfer to holding centers.
“When refugees are being forcibly expelled while all crossings remain closed, they are naturally compelled to live by the roadside, raising serious fears of a major humanitarian disaster,” the ambassador said.
The Embassy urged the Pakistani government to reopen all crossings, including Torkham, Boldak, Chaman, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan, or to temporarily suspend deportations until safe, orderly, and dignified returns can be ensured. It also called for humane treatment of detainees in holding centers and requested UNHCR and other international organizations to provide support and improve facilities at check-in centers.
Latest News
Pakistan cannot solve its problems with Afghanistan through threats: Fazlur Rehman
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, says that Islamabad cannot resolve its security issues with Afghanistan through threats.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the veteran politician stated that if Pakistan is unwilling to compromise on its own sovereignty, it must also respect Afghanistan’s national sovereignty.
He added, “The two brotherly Islamic countries should build good relations based on the principle of equality.”
Referring to the recent visit of the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister to India, Fazlur Rehman said Pakistan should review its policy toward Afghanistan to avoid creating a major problem.
In a separate gathering, he criticized Pakistan’s military strategy, saying that the army’s main problem is that it both fights and negotiates at the same time.
He said, “One who fights cannot negotiate, and one who negotiates cannot fight. Leave this matter to us — we succeeded in the past, and we will succeed again.”
Pakistan, which claims that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, carried out airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika provinces about three weeks ago, leading to deadly clashes between the two sides.
The Islamic Emirate has denied the presence of TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan.
Torkham crossing to reopen for returning Afghan refugees tomorrow
Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Pakistan hopes next round of talks with Kabul will yield positive results
No spoils of war: Syria’s new ruler lays down the law to loyalists
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad possible talks in Turkey discussed
Saar: CSTO’s concern on Afghanistan’s security situation discussed
Tahawol: Deadlock in Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Saar: Halt of Kabul–Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Some UK universities suspend Afghan student applications amid visa concerns
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U-17 futsal team qualifies for final of 2025 Asian Youth Games after crushing Thailand 9–1
-
Sport3 days ago
Bangladesh U19 scrape win by 5 runs on DLS method
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team secures second place in Central Asia Championship
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan secures spot in CAVA Cup final with win over hosts Bangladesh
-
Latest News4 days ago
CSTO Secretariat representatives participate in conference on Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan government issues stern warning to Pakistan after negotiations fail
-
Business4 days ago
First diesel shipment arrives in Afghanistan via Khaf–Herat railway