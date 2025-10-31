Torkham crossing to reopen for returning Afghan refugees tomorrow

Abidullah Farooqi, the spokesperson for the General Directorate of Border Forces, says the Torkham crossing is scheduled to reopen tomorrow (Saturday) for returning Afghan refugees.

Farooqi added that the crossing will only be opened for Afghan families who intend to return to the country.

However, commercial activities and pedestrian movement on both sides of the border will remain suspended until further notice.

Currently, dozens of Afghan families whom Pakistan intends to deport are being held in a temporary camp in Jamrud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The Torkham crossing has been closed since the outbreak of recent clashes between the forces of the Islamic Emirate and Pakistan.