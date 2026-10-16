Sport
Afghanistan Champions League: Abu Muslim Farah beat Sarsabz Yashlar 3-1
Abu Muslim Farah began the second half of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan with a 3-1 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium on Friday.
Samiullah Naderi opened the scoring for Abu Muslim Farah in the second minute, but Sayed Amir equalized for Sarsabz Yashlar in the seventh minute to make it 1-1 at half-time.
Hamed Amiri restored Abu Muslim Farah’s lead in the 71st minute before scoring again in the 80th minute to secure a 3-1 victory for his team.
Abu Muslim Farah committed 13 fouls and received two yellow cards, while Sarsabz Yashlar committed 14 fouls and received two yellow cards and one red card.
Hamed Amiri was also named the player of the match.
Abu Muslim Farah will face Istiqlal Kabul on October 22, while Sarsabz Yashlar will take on Omar Zawak on October 20.
The second half of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Afghan futsal coach: Brazil tournament is first step towards new goals and World Cup
Afghanistan, Japan, Peru, Brazil, Indonesia and Cabo Verde are competing in the event.
Afghanistan national futsal team head coach Dejan Dedovic says his players will do their best to achieve positive results and present a strong image of Afghanistan at the six-nation Futsal Nations Cup in Brazil.
Speaking about the team’s preparations for the tournament, Dedovic expressed hope for good results and future achievements.
“We will try to do our best, achieve good resultsm” Dedovic said.
He added that the tournament marks the first step towards the team’s new achievements and goals on the road to the Futsal World Cup.
The six-nation tournament is being held from October 14 to 18 in São José dos Pinhais, in Brazil’s Paraná state.
Afghanistan, Japan, Peru, Brazil, Indonesia and Cabo Verde are competing in the event.
Afghanistan have been drawn in Group B alongside Japan and Peru. The Afghan side will face Japan on Thursday, October 15, before taking on Peru on Friday, October 16.
Sport
Afghanistan hold Bangladesh to dramatic draw in Abu Dhabi Test
Afghanistan produced a remarkable rearguard effort to secure a draw against Bangladesh in their one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, surviving 142 overs in their second innings to deny their opponents victory after five days of intense competition.
Sediqullah Atal led Afghanistan’s resistance with a marathon 111 off 332 balls, while captain Rahmat Shah praised his team’s determination and described the hard-fought result as feeling like a victory.
Chasing a target of 479, Afghanistan finished their second innings with seven wickets down, frustrating Bangladesh’s bowlers through a disciplined batting display that showcased patience and resilience.
Ikram Alikhil contributed 33, while Rahmat scored 51 in the second innings after making a century in Afghanistan’s first innings. Rahmat’s 105 made him the first Afghan batter to score a Test century on his debut as captain.
Bangladesh had appeared firmly in control after declaring their second innings at 372-7, with Litton Das scoring 102 off 117 balls, Najmul Hossain Shanto making 82 and Mushfiqur Rahim contributing 81. Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 52.
Litton was named Player of the Match after scoring 53 in the first innings and a century in the second. He also recorded nine dismissals behind the stumps, becoming the first wicketkeeper to achieve nine dismissals alongside a half-century and a century in the same Test.
Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He also claimed five wickets for 55 runs, while Ebadot Hossain took four wickets in Afghanistan’s first innings.
Afghanistan had earlier been bowled out for 240 in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 346. Rahmat and Abdul Malik, who scored 62, helped stabilise the innings after Bangladesh made a strong start with the bat.
Bangladesh captain Shanto acknowledged Afghanistan’s performance, saying his team was disappointed not to win but would take valuable lessons from the match. He also praised Litton’s return to form and the contribution of Bangladesh’s pace bowlers.
Rahmat, meanwhile, credited his players for sticking to their plans and understanding when to attack and when to defend. He singled out Atal for his temperament and maturity during the crucial final-day stand.
The focus now shifts to the ODI Tri-Nation Series in the United Arab Emirates, featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Bangladesh are scheduled to open the series against Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 17, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Sport
Afghanistan face daunting 479-run chase against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi Test
Afghanistan were left needing 347 more runs to reach their 479-run target, with seven wickets in hand, after Bangladesh strengthened their grip on the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Afghanistan ended the fourth day at 132 for three, with Sediqullah Atal unbeaten on 35 after facing 126 deliveries and Hashmatullah Shahidi not out on 19.
Captain Rahmat Shah was dismissed for 51 shortly before stumps, giving Bangladesh a crucial breakthrough as Afghanistan attempted to build a solid partnership in their chase.
Rahmat, who scored a century in the first innings, had steadied Afghanistan’s innings alongside Atal after the early dismissals of Abdul Malik and Shahidullah. The pair helped Afghanistan cross the 100-run mark, but Rahmat fell to Ebadot Hossain, who found the outside edge with a delivery that moved slightly off the pitch.
Earlier, Bangladesh declared their second innings at 372 for seven shortly after lunch, setting Afghanistan the formidable target of 479 runs.
Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das led Bangladesh’s charge with a century, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 51. The pair added 149 runs for the seventh wicket, strengthening Bangladesh’s position after Afghanistan had created several opportunities to break the partnership.
Litton’s performance also saw him complete eight dismissals in the match, setting a new Bangladesh record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a Test.
Afghanistan now face a challenging task to save the match, with seven wickets remaining and 347 runs still required for victory. Bangladesh, meanwhile, need seven more wickets to secure the win.
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