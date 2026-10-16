Afghanistan Champions League: Abu Muslim Farah beat Sarsabz Yashlar 3-1

Afghanistan produced a remarkable rearguard effort to secure a draw against Bangladesh in their one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, surviving 142 overs in their second innings to deny their opponents victory after five days of intense competition.

Sediqullah Atal led Afghanistan’s resistance with a marathon 111 off 332 balls, while captain Rahmat Shah praised his team’s determination and described the hard-fought result as feeling like a victory.

Chasing a target of 479, Afghanistan finished their second innings with seven wickets down, frustrating Bangladesh’s bowlers through a disciplined batting display that showcased patience and resilience.

Ikram Alikhil contributed 33, while Rahmat scored 51 in the second innings after making a century in Afghanistan’s first innings. Rahmat’s 105 made him the first Afghan batter to score a Test century on his debut as captain.

Bangladesh had appeared firmly in control after declaring their second innings at 372-7, with Litton Das scoring 102 off 117 balls, Najmul Hossain Shanto making 82 and Mushfiqur Rahim contributing 81. Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 52.

Litton was named Player of the Match after scoring 53 in the first innings and a century in the second. He also recorded nine dismissals behind the stumps, becoming the first wicketkeeper to achieve nine dismissals alongside a half-century and a century in the same Test.

Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He also claimed five wickets for 55 runs, while Ebadot Hossain took four wickets in Afghanistan’s first innings.

Afghanistan had earlier been bowled out for 240 in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 346. Rahmat and Abdul Malik, who scored 62, helped stabilise the innings after Bangladesh made a strong start with the bat.

Bangladesh captain Shanto acknowledged Afghanistan’s performance, saying his team was disappointed not to win but would take valuable lessons from the match. He also praised Litton’s return to form and the contribution of Bangladesh’s pace bowlers.

Rahmat, meanwhile, credited his players for sticking to their plans and understanding when to attack and when to defend. He singled out Atal for his temperament and maturity during the crucial final-day stand.

The focus now shifts to the ODI Tri-Nation Series in the United Arab Emirates, featuring Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Bangladesh are scheduled to open the series against Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 17, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.