Afghanistan railway chief heads to Kazakhstan for ECO meeting

Abdul Karim Fateh, head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority, has travelled to Kazakhstan with a technical delegation to attend the 14th Ministerial Meeting on Transport of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) which will be held in Astana on Thursday.

According to the authority, Fateh is expected to outline the current state of Afghanistan’s railway network, ongoing infrastructure projects and future development plans during the meeting.

He will also hold talks with representatives of ECO member states on expanding trade and transit, strengthening regional transport links and enhancing economic cooperation.

The authority said Afghanistan’s participation in the meeting is expected to help promote joint railway projects, attract investment and strengthen connectivity between Afghanistan and other ECO member states.