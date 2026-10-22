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ARCS, UNAMA discuss aid for families affected by past hardships
ARCS president said decades of hardship had left many families without guardians and contributed to psychological difficulties and stressed the need for targeted assistance.
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) have discussed ways to strengthen humanitarian assistance for individuals and families affected by hardships over the past two decades.
The discussion took place during a meeting between Shahabuddin Delawar, president of the ARCS, and Fiona Fraser, UNAMA’s chief of human rights, along with their respective delegations.
Delawar briefed the UNAMA delegation on the ARCS’s humanitarian activities, saying the organization provides healthcare and relief services to vulnerable people, disaster-affected communities, families without guardians, and patients through its seven regional offices and 34 provincial branches across Afghanistan.
He said decades of hardship had left many families without guardians and contributed to psychological difficulties and drug addiction among some individuals, stressing the need for targeted assistance based on their specific needs.
Delawar also reaffirmed the ARCS’s readiness to coordinate with UNAMA to expand humanitarian support across the country, adding that the organization distributes aid to eligible families systematically and transparently.
Fraser praised the ARCS’s humanitarian efforts and stressed the importance of continued support for vulnerable individuals and families and improving the effectiveness of aid delivery.
Both sides underscored the need for closer cooperation and coordination to expand humanitarian services and ensure assistance reaches those most in need.
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Afghanistan’s new Wakhan road to China faces major hurdles
However, China has yet to open its border for regular commercial transit, leaving the route’s immediate economic potential uncertain.
Afghanistan’s newly inaugurated Wakhan Transit Road could offer an alternative trade route to China and reduce reliance on Pakistan, but Beijing’s border restrictions, security concerns and difficult terrain remain major obstacles, The Diplomat reports.
The 121-kilometre road in Badakhshan province’s remote Wakhan district was inaugurated on October 4 after approximately three years of construction. The project cost an estimated 365 million afghanis ($5.6 million), funded by the Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.
According to The Diplomat, Afghan officials view the road as a strategic economic achievement that could improve access to Chinese markets, particularly amid disruptions to trade with Pakistan.
However, China has yet to open its border for regular commercial transit, leaving the route’s immediate economic potential uncertain.
The road is intended to diversify Afghanistan’s trade links and reduce its vulnerability to border closures and restrictions imposed by neighbouring countries. However, China’s established transport networks across Central Asia raise questions about whether the Wakhan corridor can compete commercially with existing routes.
Security remains another major obstacle. The Diplomat notes that Beijing has expressed concerns about militant activity in Afghanistan, particularly groups it considers threats to its Xinjiang region, and has pressed the Islamic Emirate to prevent Afghan territory from being used to threaten Chinese interests.
Afghanistan has previously sought closer integration with China’s Belt and Road Initiative and explored extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into Afghanistan. Progress has been complicated by tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.
While the Wakhan road could strengthen Afghanistan’s economic links with China and create opportunities for local communities, a functioning trade corridor would require Chinese border approval, security arrangements and supporting transport infrastructure.
Until those conditions are met, the road remains a significant strategic investment, but its potential to become a major international trade route is still uncertain, The Diplomat concludes.
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EU allocates 12 million euros for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan
The European Union has allocated 12 million euros to provide life-saving healthcare, nutrition, protection, and water and sanitation services to more than 347,000 people in crisis-affected communities across southern and southwestern Afghanistan.
The funding, provided through the EU Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), will be delivered by humanitarian organization INTERSOS in partnership with Solidarités International and Médecins du Monde.
The 12-month initiative, known as the Lifesaving Integrated Framework for Essential Services (LIFES), runs from June 1, 2026, to May 31, 2027. It will cover 28 locations across six provinces: Kandahar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Helmand, Farah and Nimroz.
The project is expected to indirectly benefit nearly 1.27 million people, while an additional 39,175 people could receive rapid emergency assistance in response to disease outbreaks, climate-related disasters and displacement.
The funding comes as 21.9 million people in Afghanistan are estimated to require humanitarian assistance in 2026. Children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with disabilities and families in remote and underserved areas continue to face significant barriers to accessing essential services.
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Russia to expand security and defence cooperation with Afghanistan
She stressed that cooperation with Kabul in counterterrorism, combating drug trafficking and defence will continue to expand steadily.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced that Moscow intends to expand cooperation with Afghanistan in counterterrorism, counternarcotics and defence.
According to Russian media, Zakharova made the remarks at a press briefing in Moscow, adding that Russia remains ready to support diplomatic efforts to resolve differences between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
She stressed that cooperation with Kabul in counterterrorism, combating drug trafficking and defence will continue to expand steadily.
The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson also said that addressing security threats in the region is a shared responsibility, requiring constructive engagement and joint efforts by all relevant countries.
The remarks come after Russia and Afghanistan signed a military-technical cooperation agreement on May 27.
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