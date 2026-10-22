ARCS, UNAMA discuss aid for families affected by past hardships

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) have discussed ways to strengthen humanitarian assistance for individuals and families affected by hardships over the past two decades.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Shahabuddin Delawar, president of the ARCS, and Fiona Fraser, UNAMA’s chief of human rights, along with their respective delegations.

Delawar briefed the UNAMA delegation on the ARCS’s humanitarian activities, saying the organization provides healthcare and relief services to vulnerable people, disaster-affected communities, families without guardians, and patients through its seven regional offices and 34 provincial branches across Afghanistan.

He said decades of hardship had left many families without guardians and contributed to psychological difficulties and drug addiction among some individuals, stressing the need for targeted assistance based on their specific needs.

Delawar also reaffirmed the ARCS’s readiness to coordinate with UNAMA to expand humanitarian support across the country, adding that the organization distributes aid to eligible families systematically and transparently.



Fraser praised the ARCS’s humanitarian efforts and stressed the importance of continued support for vulnerable individuals and families and improving the effectiveness of aid delivery.



Both sides underscored the need for closer cooperation and coordination to expand humanitarian services and ensure assistance reaches those most in need.