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France rocked by nationwide clashes, looting and fires

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France was left reeling after Saturday’s demonstrations over the rising cost of living erupted into widespread violence, with clashes between police and protesters, looting and fires reported across the country.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 1,200 people had been arrested and 150 police officers injured in what he described as violence of “extreme intensity”.

“It’s a miracle the toll isn’t higher,” Lecornu said.

Authorities estimated that 550,000 people joined the nationwide demonstrations, while the CGT trade union put the figure at 800,000.

The unrest follows weeks of student protests and comes ahead of presidential elections scheduled for April and May.

Police deployed tear gas and water cannons as some demonstrators threw projectiles and fireworks. In the southern city of Saint-Étienne, a 17-year-old boy lost his right hand when a crowd-control grenade exploded.

Widespread looting and destruction

Masked youths targeted businesses in Paris, Marseille, Nice, Nantes, Bordeaux, Limoges, Lille, Toulouse and Strasbourg, looting supermarkets, pharmacies, luxury boutiques and electronics stores.

AFP reporters in Paris witnessed groups disabling security cameras before smashing shop windows and stealing goods.

Public buildings were also attacked. The historic town hall in Limoges, more than 140 years old, was largely destroyed by fire after masked protesters broke in. Town halls in Marseille and Lille were vandalised, while a police compound in Bordeaux was damaged and a tourist office in Lyon set alight.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence, saying those responsible for vandalism, attacks on public buildings and looting would be prosecuted.

US Vice President JD Vance blamed immigration for the unrest, claiming on X that Western countries had neglected questions of integration in the name of diversity and compassion.

Cost of living fuels anger

The demonstrations were called by France’s Yellow Vest movement, which staged major protests eight years ago over planned fuel tax increases.

Rising living costs, exacerbated by inflation linked partly to the war in the Middle East, were a central grievance. Protesters also expressed anger over political leadership and wealth inequality.

“We’re sick of slaving away for poverty wages while our rents keep going up,” teacher Regine Monfroid told AFP in Strasbourg.

In Paris, demonstrators called for Macron to resign, while some invoked the French Revolution of 1789. In Marseille, protesters shouted that they were “taking the Bastille” as they forced their way into the mayor’s offices.

Political tensions intensify

The unrest has heightened political tensions ahead of the presidential election, with opposition figures seeking to capitalise on public frustration.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen condemned the rioters and accused the party of left-wing rival Jean-Luc Mélenchon of legitimising violence. She vowed to protect the public from what she described as violence from the extreme left.

Mélenchon, who had supported the demonstrations and earlier student protests, urged participants to avoid looting, describing it as contrary to the movement’s methods.

The scale of the destruction and arrests has raised fresh questions about public order as France approaches a pivotal electoral period.

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Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Trump’s comments ​come months ​after the ⁠Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expired earlier this year.

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October 16, 2026

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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday Washington is holding talks with ​Moscow and Beijing aimed at denuclearizing ‌the countries with the biggest stockpiles of nuclear weapons.

Russia has the most stored nuclear warheads followed by ​the United States and China, according to ​the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The ⁠US outpaces Russia on its number of ​deployed warheads.

During an interview with Newsmax, Trump said ​he expects China to “catch up” with the US within the next five years.

“The whole thing is a shame, ​because I’d love to denuclearize if possible, ​but we’re actually talking to Russia about that, and ‌we’re ⁠talking to China about that denuclearization,” Trump told the outlet.

Newsmax reported that Trump had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about denuclearization.

Trump’s comments ​come months ​after the ⁠Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expired earlier this year.

The New START treaty signed ​in 2010 allowed one single extension, which ​was ⁠agreed by former President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin for five years. Any ⁠new ​extension would require an executive ​decision to voluntarily extend the limits of the treaty.

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Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says it is ‘painful’ when Trump chooses a different side

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October 15, 2026

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview on Wednesday ​that it was “painful” when Donald ‌Trump took another side in Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia, after the US President said ​Zelenskiy should be replaced.

Zelenskiy told ​Piers Morgan Uncensored: “It’s painful when President Trump ⁠chooses one side, not our side.”

He ​also said that he was OK ​with Trump being in the middle of Ukraine and Russia, but added: “If you are in the ​middle, you have to stay in ​the middle.”

Asked if he felt betrayed by Trump, ‌who ⁠at the weekend called for Ukraine to get a new president having agreed to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports, Zelenskiy ​replied: “Really, yes … ​but it’s ⁠a little bit more complicated than just my emotions or ​my feelings.”

“It’s a pity we ​are ⁠losing (a) strong partner,” he added.

Zelenskiy also said: “We are not selling our country … it’s ⁠not ​about business for us, ​it’s just our life and this is our country.”

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Yemen hospitals overwhelmed by surge in war casualties, Red Cross warns

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4 days ago

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October 14, 2026

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Hospitals across Yemen are struggling to cope with a sharp rise in war casualties ​as intensified fighting along multiple front lines ‌strains its already fragile health system, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.

Front-line hospitals in areas including Marib, Taiz ​and Yemen’s Red Sea coast were seeing unprecedented ​numbers of weapon-wounded patients, with some facilities ⁠admitting more than 700 casualties in a single ​week, according to the humanitarian agency, Reuters reported.

More than 200,000 people ​have been displaced from their homes since fighting in the country began in recent weeks, sparked by renewed fighting between ​the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi-backed government ​forces in Yemen, according to the United Nations’ International Organization ‌for ⁠Migration.

“Trauma care staff are under enormous pressure,” ICRC health coordinator Feras Abusamra said in a statement. Only a small proportion of Yemen’s functioning health facilities ​are capable ​of providing ⁠comprehensive trauma care, he said, while hospitals face large numbers of wounded people amid ​shortages of surgical supplies, anesthesia, oxygen ​and medicines.

Yemen’s ⁠health services, battered by more than a decade of conflict, economic crisis, displacement and disease outbreaks, ⁠may ​have limited capacity to absorb a ​new surge in mass casualties if fighting intensifies further, the ​ICRC warned.

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