Greek coast guard says 12 migrants die in Aegean sea crossings

Demonstrations over living costs, housing, education and alleged corruption have triggered clashes with police in several countries across Europe, putting governments under mounting pressure.

Protests and violent clashes have spread this month, with demonstrations in France, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Albania exposing growing public frustration over economic pressures, education and government accountability.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in separate demonstrations over the weekend, with some rallies escalating into looting, arson and confrontations with security forces.

In Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama accused unnamed foreign forces of fuelling the unrest, describing the violence as the work of an “outside hand” seeking to destabilise the country and undermine its ambitions to join the European Union.

The accusation comes as thousands of demonstrators in the capital, Tirana, demand Rama’s resignation, while protests have also spread to other Albanian cities.

Albania protests escalate

Albania has experienced several days of increasingly violent anti-government demonstrations, with students joining a broader movement against Rama’s government.

Protesters have raised concerns about alleged corruption, university conditions, education costs and unemployment. Opposition to a controversial luxury tourism development along Albania’s southern coastline has also contributed to the wider discontent. The project has been linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Clashes in Tirana have seen demonstrators throw stones, fireworks and petrol bombs at police, while government buildings and other property have been damaged by fires and vandalism.

Police have responded with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets. Authorities have also reported numerous detentions and injuries among protesters and officers.

Rama has rejected calls to resign, arguing that the violence threatens Albania’s European integration ambitions. He has said the government is prepared to address legitimate student concerns but will not yield to demands made through violence.

His claims of foreign interference have not however been independently established.

France sees widespread unrest

France experienced some of the largest demonstrations, with more than 550,000 people taking part in rallies over the weekend.

What began as demonstrations involving students broadened into protests over the cost of living and wider social grievances. Violence erupted in several cities on Saturday, with masked groups targeting shops, supermarkets and public buildings.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said more than 1,200 people had been arrested and 150 police officers injured. In Limoges, a fire largely destroyed the historic town hall, while other municipal buildings and businesses were vandalised or looted.

President Emmanuel Macron vowed that those responsible for the violence would face prosecution.

Clashes in Belgium and Italy

In Brussels, Belgian police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators after accusing some protesters of throwing objects at officers and starting fires. Similar tactics were used in Liège.

The unrest followed weeks of student protests over university registration fees and reflected wider concerns about the affordability of education and everyday expenses.

In Milan, Italy, a march against war and rising living costs descended into clashes as masked protesters threw stones and paving blocks at riot police, looted shops and set fire to barricades.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to clear crowds from the city centre. At least two officers were injured and about 50 demonstrators were detained, according to Italian news agency LaPresse.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, while Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said protesters’ concerns were understandable but that attacks on police and damage to public property were unacceptable.

Clashes were also reported in Bologna.

Housing and wages drive protests in Portugal

In Lisbon, tens of thousands of people marched on Saturday against rising living costs, low wages and the difficulty of finding affordable housing.

House prices in Portugal have more than doubled since 2017, while rents for new leases have risen sharply, intensifying pressure on households in major cities.

Demonstrators called for higher wages and pensions and action to address housing and fuel costs. Some erected tents in central Lisbon to highlight the housing crisis.

The Portuguese government has faced criticism from protesters who accuse political leaders of being disconnected from the financial pressures experienced by ordinary citizens.

Spain housing protests turn violent

Spain also faced its own protests earlier this month when violence erupted during housing protests in Spain on October 3, with clashes reported in Valencia and Barcelona.

Demonstrators protested soaring rents, evictions and the growing difficulty of accessing affordable housing.

Police made arrests as unrest escalated, with officers injured during confrontations. The demonstrations reflect mounting public anger over Spain’s housing crisis and growing pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government to introduce lasting solutions.

Wider warning for European governments

Although the demonstrations are believed to not be part of a single coordinated movement, analysts say they reflect overlapping concerns about living standards, education, housing and the prospects facing younger generations.

Alberto Alemanno, a professor of European Union law and policy at HEC Paris Business School, told Al Jazeera however that France appeared to be at the centre of a wider wave of unrest, with signs of mobilisation emerging elsewhere in Europe.

He suggested that further demonstrations could take place in the coming weeks, including in Germany, Greece and Austria.

Reinout Van Zandycke, a communications expert in Belgium, warned last week that foreign interference could be involved in TikTok calls encouraging people to protest in France and Belgium on October 17. His concern focused on the online mobilisation and the possibility of manipulation, rather than proof that the protests were centrally organised.

The unrest presents a challenge for governments already facing public pressure over economic conditions and political accountability. In Albania, the dispute has also become entangled with the country’s ambition to join the European Union.

Whether the demonstrations lead to policy changes or further confrontation remains uncertain. However, the spread of unrest underlines the pressure facing European governments as protesters demand action on living costs, education, housing and corruption.