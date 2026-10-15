Iran says nearly 60,000 Afghan students attend its universities, urges more refugee aid

Nearly 60,000 Afghan students are enrolled at Iranian universities and scientific institutions, an Iranian official said, calling for increased international assistance to countries hosting refugees.

Nader Yar-Ahmadi, head of Iran’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs, gave the figures during the 77th annual session of the UN refugee agency’s Executive Committee in Geneva.

He said 59,658 Afghan students were studying at Iranian institutions, while many others had graduated. Yar-Ahmadi added that Iran continued providing education and healthcare to refugees despite international sanctions and economic pressures.

Iran Calls for More Funding

Yar-Ahmadi said international support for refugee-hosting countries remained inadequate and urged the global community to share responsibility more fairly.

He said annual funding requirements for UNHCR operations in Iran had been estimated at around $140 million in recent years, but less than 10% of the required amount was funded in 2025.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih thanked Iran for hosting refugees over several decades.

Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees and migrants, with access to education, healthcare and other essential services remaining key concerns for Afghan communities.

The remarks renew calls for greater international burden-sharing as countries hosting displaced populations face mounting economic and social pressures.