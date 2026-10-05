Sport
Omar Zawak beat Ariana FC 2-0 in Afghanistan Champions League clash
Samir Samandari put Omar Zawak ahead in the 9th minute, before Hatim Sherdel doubled the advantage in the 37th minute.
Omar Zawak continued its strong Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ariana FC in the second match of the day on Monday.
Samir Samandari put Omar Zawak ahead in the 9th minute, before Hatim Sherdel doubled the advantage in the 37th minute.
Ariana FC were unable to find a response after the break as Omar Zawak comfortably protected its two-goal lead to secure another three points.
The victory leaves Omar Zawak still in third place in the Afghanistan Champions League standings after eight matches.
Omar Zawak now has 19 points, with a record of six wins, one draw and one defeat. They have scored 15 goals and conceded nine, giving them a +6 goal difference.
The team has also won four of its last five matches.
The result further strengthens Omar Zawak’s position among the leading sides as the Season 6 race continues.
Ariana FC remains in fourth place on 14 points after eight matches. Their record now stands at four wins, two draws and two defeats.
The result further tightens the battle near the top of the Afghanistan Champions League table, with Omar Zawak continuing to chase the leading sides as Season 6 progresses.
Ariana Television brings the action live
Ariana Radio and Television Network is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.
Sport
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah maintain momentum with 2-0 win over Arman FC
Omid Rajabi scored both goals as the defending champions secured another important three points in Season 6.
Abu Muslim Farah retained their position near the top of the Afghanistan Champions League table with a 2-0 victory over Arman FC on Monday.
Omid Rajabi scored both goals as the defending champions secured another important three points in Season 6.
After a goalless first half, Abu Muslim broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, with Rajabi finding the back of the net to give his side the lead.
Arman FC were unable to find an equaliser, and Abu Muslim remained in control as the match entered its final stages.
Rajabi then completed his brace in the 90th minute, sealing a 2-0 victory for Abu Muslim and putting the result beyond doubt. Rajabi was also named Player of the Match.
Their win keeps Abu Muslim Farah in second place on the league table with 19 points, having recorded four wins and one defeat in their five matches.
Abu Muslim’s latest victory further strengthens their challenge at the top of the table as the Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 campaign continues.
Ariana Television brings the action live
Ariana Radio and Television Network is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for the latest updates, schedules, highlights and much more from the Afghanistan Champions League.
Sport
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
Afghanistan’s packed international programme gives fans plenty to look forward to, with Test, ODI and T20I cricket all featuring over the coming weeks — and Ariana Television will bring the action live to viewers.
Afghanistan’s men’s cricket team is set for a busy run of international cricket over the next few months, with a packed schedule beginning this Friday when the national side takes on Bangladesh in a one-off Test in the United Arab Emirates.
The five-day Test begins on Friday, October 9, with live coverage on Ariana Television, marking the start of a busy period of cricket for Afghanistan.
The Test against Bangladesh will be followed by a three-nation ODI series involving Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, with matches scheduled from October 17 to 23.
The first two matches of the tri-series will be played in Abu Dhabi, while the remaining two matches will take place in Sharjah.
Afghanistan will then face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series, with matches scheduled for October 27, October 29 and November 1.
The T20I series will be followed by a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, beginning on November 5, with the second Test starting on November 13. All five matches against Zimbabwe will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
All of the matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving Afghan cricket fans an extended run of international action across all three formats.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced the Test, ODI and T20I squads for the busy schedule against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
Rahmat Shah will lead Afghanistan in both Test and ODI cricket after recently being appointed captain in the two formats.
He guided Afghanistan to a 4-0 ODI series victory over Ireland in August, while the upcoming Test against Bangladesh will be his first assignment as Afghanistan’s full-time Test captain.
Fast-bowling all-rounder Ismat Alam returns to the Test squad after missing the recent Test against India.
Middle-order batter Shahidullah Kamal and fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai have also been recalled following strong performances in the ongoing Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament.
Shahidullah has scored 538 runs at an average of 76.85, while Yamin has taken 42 wickets at an average of 12.73, with both currently leading the respective batting and bowling charts in the tournament.
Experienced left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar also returns to the Test squad after being sidelined by injury for almost a year. Leg-spinner Khalil Gurbaz, who was part of Afghanistan’s Test squad for the Ireland Test in 2024, has also been recalled.
Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran remain rested from Test cricket following medical advice against their participation in the longer format at this stage.
In white-ball cricket, middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli has been left out of both the ODI and T20I squads, while Mohammad Nabi has been omitted from the T20I squad.
Mohammad Akram, who recently made his T20I debut at the 2026 Asian Games, has earned a place in the T20I squad for the Zimbabwe series. Young fast-bowling all-rounder Abdullah Tarakhil has also been rewarded for his performances in the 11th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League.
Ijaz Ahmadzai and Shahidullah Kamal have also been recalled to the T20I squad, while Fareed Ahmad Malik, who was among the reserves for Afghanistan’s recent T20I series against India, has been promoted to the main 15-member squad.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said Test cricket remains a major priority for Afghanistan and described the upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe as important opportunities for the team, particularly its emerging players, to gain experience in the longer format.
He also said the ODI Tri-Nation Series will form part of Afghanistan’s preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, while emphasizing the ACB’s commitment to providing the national team with regular, high-quality international cricket.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has the exclusive rights to broadcast Afghanistan’s upcoming international cricket matches across Afghanistan, bringing the national team’s Test, ODI and T20I action to audiences nationwide.
The agreement forms part of ATN’s ongoing commitment to supporting the development and promotion of sport in Afghanistan, providing fans with broad access to major sporting events while helping strengthen the connection between Afghan athletes, national teams and their supporters.
Through its continued investment in sports broadcasting, ATN remains committed to giving Afghan sport a prominent platform and helping inspire the next generation of players and fans.
Afghanistan Test squad
Rahmat Shah (Captain), Ikram Alikhil (Vice-Captain & WK), Afsar Zazai (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Yamin Ahmadzai.
Reserves: Baheer Shah Mahboob, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Bilal Sami, Bashir Ahmad.
Afghanistan ODI squad
Rahmat Shah (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Vice-Captain & WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyalai Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai.
Travelling reserve: Qais Ahmad.
Afghanistan T20I squad
Ibrahim Zadran (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdullah Tarakhil, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik.
Reserves: Faridoon Dawoodzai, Qais Ahmad, Nangyalai Khan.
Afghanistan’s packed international programme gives fans plenty to look forward to, with Test, ODI and T20I cricket all featuring over the coming weeks — and Ariana Television will bring the action live to viewers.
Sport
Afghanistan U19 to face Bangladesh, Oman in Youth ODIs
The matches are aimed at preparing Afghanistan’s young players for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in early November.
Afghanistan U19 cricket team will travel to Oman on October 10 for a seven-match Youth ODI series against Bangladesh and Oman as part of their preparations for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2026.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Afghanistan will play five Youth ODIs against Bangladesh U19 from October 13 to 23, followed by two matches against Oman U19 on October 27 and 30.
The matches are aimed at preparing Afghanistan’s young players for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in early November.
The ACB National Selection Committee has finalized a 15-member Afghanistan U19 squad for the series, with Sohail Khan named captain. Three additional players have been included as reserves.
The series will provide Afghanistan’s U19 side with an opportunity to assess its squad and build match readiness ahead of the continental tournament.
Afghanistan U19 squad: Sohail Khan (captain), Farid Zadran, Subhan Ali, Noman Salarzai, Faisal Mubariz, Taher Sarwary, Abidullah Abid, Hamza Alikhil, Amir Hamza, Sami Mubariz, Mohammad Ali, Lutfullah, Abdullah Hamdard, Imran Mohammadi, Noor Ali Niazai
Reserves: Haibat Khan, Hikmatullah, Bilal Sulimankhil
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