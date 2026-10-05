Omar Zawak beat Ariana FC 2-0 in Afghanistan Champions League clash

Omar Zawak continued its strong Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ariana FC in the second match of the day on Monday.

Samir Samandari put Omar Zawak ahead in the 9th minute, before Hatim Sherdel doubled the advantage in the 37th minute.

Ariana FC were unable to find a response after the break as Omar Zawak comfortably protected its two-goal lead to secure another three points.

The victory leaves Omar Zawak still in third place in the Afghanistan Champions League standings after eight matches.

Omar Zawak now has 19 points, with a record of six wins, one draw and one defeat. They have scored 15 goals and conceded nine, giving them a +6 goal difference.

The team has also won four of its last five matches.

The result further strengthens Omar Zawak’s position among the leading sides as the Season 6 race continues.

Ariana FC remains in fourth place on 14 points after eight matches. Their record now stands at four wins, two draws and two defeats.

The result further tightens the battle near the top of the Afghanistan Champions League table, with Omar Zawak continuing to chase the leading sides as Season 6 progresses.

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Ariana Radio and Television Network is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

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