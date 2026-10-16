Regional partners seek progress on Trans-Afghan corridor and CASA railway

Officials from Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Iran have discussed ways to advance the Trans-Afghan transport corridor and the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA) railway project, aiming to strengthen regional connectivity and expand trade routes.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, the discussions took place during the international NEW SILK WAY business forum in Astana, attended by senior transport officials from the five countries.

The meeting focused on the CASA railway project, which aims to improve transport links between Central, South and West Asia, increase freight capacity and provide better access to international markets and seaports.

Participants reviewed the project’s current status and practical implementation requirements, including route coordination, infrastructure development and the establishment of a cargo base.

They also discussed financing mechanisms, attracting potential investors and international financial institutions, and strengthening coordination among Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbaev, said the participating countries had reaffirmed their shared interest in developing the Trans-Afghan corridor and implementing the CASA railway project.

“It is important for us to move from discussions to practical action,” Sauranbaev said, adding that the project could create an additional transport link between the regions, increase transit capacity, expand freight opportunities and strengthen trade and economic ties.

Following the meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and the development of practical measures to advance the project.