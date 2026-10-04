Saar
Saar: Moscow forum 8th consultative meeting on Afghanistan
Saar
Saar: Continuation of crisis in the Middle East discussed
Saar
Saar: Expanding ties with regional and global countries discussed
Saar
Saar: Assessment of war between Afghanistan and US discussed
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Saar: Moscow forum 8th consultative meeting on Afghanistan
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Saar: Moscow forum 8th consultative meeting on Afghanistan
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