Saar
Saar: Review of state officials’ visits to Kabul over past month discussed
Saar
Saar: Central Asia’s trade alternative to Pakistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Concerns over potential return of US military bases to Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Pakistan deploying army in KP
Saar8 minutes ago
Saar: Review of state officials’ visits to Kabul over past month discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
EU envoy says restrictions on women and girls an obstacle to normalizing ties with IEA
Latest News5 hours ago
Qatar calls for more international aid for Afghan refugees and returnees
Latest News9 hours ago
Iran says nearly 60,000 Afghan students attend its universities, urges more refugee aid
Regional9 hours ago
School roof collapse kills teacher, 21 children in NW Pakistan
Sport1 week ago
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
Latest News4 weeks ago
UN warns of mounting humanitarian and human rights pressures in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan says 28 killed, 32 captured in Nuristan operation
World3 weeks ago
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban
Latest News3 weeks ago
Silk Road highway in Wakhan corridor now reaches the China border
Saar8 minutes ago
Saar: Review of state officials’ visits to Kabul over past month discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Kyrgyzstan’s rejection of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: Central Asia’s trade alternative to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Warnings over worsening insecurity in Pakistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Concerns over potential return of US military bases to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Houthis warn airlines to avoid Saudi airports after deadly Riyadh attack
-
World3 days ago
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan Champions League second half to kick off on October 16
-
World4 days ago
14 killed in two separate mass shootings across the United States
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan deploys military to Peshawar after emergency rule declared
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan signs nearly $400 million in regional trade and investment deals
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh take 329-run lead against Afghanistan in one-off Test
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan education advocate establishes $2.5 million Oxford scholarship fund for women