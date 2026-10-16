Tawsia
Tawsia: Efforts to increase energy production capacity in Afghanistan
Tawsia
Tawsia: Review of three key economic developments in Afghanistan
Tawsia
Tawsia: Overview of Afghanistan’s iron mines
Tawsia
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s efforts to boost production and exports disucssed
Tawsia5 hours ago
Tawsia: Efforts to increase energy production capacity in Afghanistan
Sport7 hours ago
Afghanistan Champions League: Abu Muslim Farah beat Sarsabz Yashlar 3-1
Latest News8 hours ago
IEA ambassador: Daesh leadership and centers ‘completely’ eliminated in Afghanistan
Business9 hours ago
Regional partners seek progress on Trans-Afghan corridor and CASA railway
Latest News9 hours ago
CSTO chief says IEA has become long-term political actor in Afghanistan
Sport2 weeks ago
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan says 28 killed, 32 captured in Nuristan operation
Latest News3 weeks ago
Silk Road highway in Wakhan corridor now reaches the China border
World4 weeks ago
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban
Business4 weeks ago
Dogharoun handles 60% of Iran’s exports to Afghanistan
Tawsia5 hours ago
Tawsia: Efforts to increase energy production capacity in Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Review of state officials’ visits to Kabul over past month discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Kyrgyzstan’s rejection of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Central Asia’s trade alternative to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Warnings over worsening insecurity in Pakistan discussed
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World5 days ago
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13
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Latest News2 days ago
Afghan official says Durand Line crossings to remain closed until Islamabad accepts demands
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Afghan futsal coach: Brazil tournament is first step towards new goals and World Cup
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Regional5 days ago
Pakistan deploys military to Peshawar after emergency rule declared
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Afghanistan, US business leaders discuss trade and investment opportunities
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Afghanistan U19 begin Asia Cup Preparations with Oman tour
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Latest News4 days ago
Mujahid accuses Pakistani military circles of sabotaging talks with Afghanistan
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Afghanistan calls for faster completion of CASA-1000 power project