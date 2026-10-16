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Tawsia: Efforts to increase energy production capacity in Afghanistan

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Tawsia: Review of three key economic developments in Afghanistan

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October 2, 2026

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Tawsia: Overview of Afghanistan’s iron mines

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Tawsia: Afghanistan’s efforts to boost production and exports disucssed

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August 28, 2026

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