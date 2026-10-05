Regional
Yemeni government launches offensive to seize all areas from Iran-backed Houthis
As the Yemeni government, known as the Presidential Leadership Council, made its announcement, the Houthis said they had launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area of Saudi Arabia.
Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government said on Sunday it was launching a major military campaign to recapture all areas of the country controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis.
The government’s armed forces would press the offensive “until the country is liberated from the grip of the terrorist militia,” Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi said in a televised address. A military spokesman later called on the Houthis to lay down their weapons, Reuters reported.
The Houthis, known formally as Ansar Allah, have held Yemen’s capital Sanaa and vast parts of the northwest, where most of the population live, since 2014. They have so far withstood a series of attacks over the years by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and their Western allies, and have updated their weaponry with the help of Iran.
The movement launched a surprise offensive last month which captured the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait and some 150 km (90 miles) of coast on the Red Sea in a matter of weeks, giving the Houthis new leverage over the international shipping route.
That advance also opened a new front in the wider US-Israeli war launched in February against Iran, to which Tehran’s responses included choking oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to the other side of the Arabian Peninsula.
HOUTHIS SAY THEY STRUCK SAUDI ARABIA
As the Yemeni government, known as the Presidential Leadership Council, made its announcement, the Houthis said they had launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area of Saudi Arabia.
They claimed the attacks caused major fires and were in response to what they said were 50 Saudi-led air and missile strikes in Yemen in the past 12 hours.
There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.
Alimi said the decision to launch the counteroffensive came after all chances of de-escalating the conflict had been exhausted.
He thanked Saudi Arabia for its support and called on Yemen’s regional allies and international partners to support PLC forces and institutions.
Regional and western officials had told Reuters earlier this week that Saudi Arabia and its Yemeni allies were planning to launch an assault on the Houthis, with the Saudis leading aerial combat and Yemeni forces fighting on the ground.
NEW FRONT IN MIDEAST WAR
The US is already providing intelligence to support Riyadh’s operations in Yemen, while some regional and European nations are providing mainly defensive military aid to the kingdom, six people with knowledge of the Saudi preparations told Reuters.
The United States’ war on Iran has decimated a layer of Iranian military and political leadership, but has also entangled Washington in a new engagement in the Middle East and depleted crucial military hardware.
Yemen has been mired in conflict for years, with an array of local armed groups and factions backed by competing regional and international actors.
After a popular uprising that was part of the Arab Spring movements in 2011, the Houthis, an armed group of Zaidi Shi’ite Muslims, captured Sanaa.
The Saudi-backed PLC, which is also recognised by the United Nations, has since the Houthi takeover controlled the south and east of the country, based in the former South Yemen capital of Aden.
Saudi Arabia entered Yemen’s civil war in 2015 at the head of an Arab coalition in support of the PLC, but failed to defeat the Houthis.
A truce agreed between the warring parties in 2022 largely held until this year, when the Houthis launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi shipping and oil infrastructure in a spillover from the Iran war.
HOUTHIS ON FRONT FOOT
The Houthis have maintained the initiative on the ground since seizing control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in their lightning offensive last month that saw government forces collapse.
Bab el-Mandeb is the southern exit passage of the Red Sea, a key shipping route between the Mediterranean and Asia that has assumed even more importance this year as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.
In the last 48 hours, the Houthis have also made gains against government and local forces on strategic hilltops near Yemen’s Taiz, military sources said, advancing on the last road between the city and Aden on the southern coast.
Houthi control over the Taiz-Aden road would lead to an effective siege of the city, Yemen’s third-largest, inhabited by hundreds of thousands of civilians and where thousands of government forces are also stationed.
The city is important not just for its strategic location; Alimi is from the region, and a siege of Taiz would amplify an already-dire humanitarian situation in the country.
Three in four families in parts of Yemen are going hungry from the impact of the surge in fighting, which has displaced tens of thousands of people and disrupted supplies to millions, the World Food Programme said last week.
Regional
India, Pakistan summon top diplomats over border incident
India and Pakistan summoned each other’s top diplomats on Saturday over a border incident on October 2, with New Delhi rejecting Islamabad’s allegation that Indian forces had killed two unarmed Pakistani civilians and saying those involved had crossed illegally into Indian territory.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said earlier on Saturday that personnel from India’s Border Security Force had used “unprovoked lethal force” against two unarmed Pakistani civilians in the Bedian sector along the international border on Friday, Reuters reported.
“Pakistan categorically rejects any attempt to mischaracterize the deceased as ‘infiltrators’,” the ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan said it had summoned India’s chargé d’affaires to lodge a protest over the incident and called for an “immediate, transparent and credible investigation”.
India’s foreign ministry later rejected what it called “baseless and motivated allegations” and said it had summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to protest at the “continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan”.
The ministry said three people had crossed into Indian territory in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab and continued moving towards the border fence despite multiple warnings from the BSF to return to Pakistan.
“The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat,” the ministry said.
India said the incident reflected “a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan” and urged Islamabad to investigate what it described as cross-border infiltration and drug-smuggling activities.
India also urged Pakistan to respect the international border, observe bilateral arrangements and ensure its forces prevented unauthorised movement from its side.
Relations between the two nuclear-armed rivals have been strained since a four-day war in 2025, the worst in decades, followed by a militant attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 people.
New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing the attack, which Islamabad denied.
Regional
Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis
More than six countries are keen to join the pact, Dar said, without naming them or saying whether all were Muslim-majority nations. New membership requests cannot be entertained until the pact is fully operational, which could take up to a year, he added.
Pakistan’s foreign minister said Iran has suggested engaging Yemen’s Houthis politically after attacks by the group, an idea a committee of the Mecca defence pact will discuss at an emergency meeting in Riyadh next week.
The proposal comes as Saudi Arabia, which has accused the Houthis of targeting Islam’s two holiest cities, faces escalating attacks, Reuters reported.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, the pact’s three members, will decide next steps at the meeting, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told a news conference. He said the date would be confirmed later.
Dar said Iran had distanced itself from the Houthis and Iraqi militias, and that President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi both want the matter concluded. He said he had also briefed Tehran on the defence pact and how Pakistan would honour it.
“There is no written, solid offer. It is brainstorming between two foreign ministers,” Dar said, describing the political approach as a suggestion made in good faith. It would be discussed as an alternative to “kinetic action”.
More than six countries are keen to join the pact, Dar said, without naming them or saying whether all were Muslim-majority nations. New membership requests cannot be entertained until the pact is fully operational, which could take up to a year, he added.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, pledging to treat an armed attack on any one of them as an attack on all three. Their military chiefs met in Riyadh on September 25 and condemned Houthi attacks.
Pakistan’s military said in a statement on Friday that its top commanders strongly condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity with the kingdom and commitment to the security of Islam’s holy sites.
Dar also said there should be no fee or charges to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The blockaded strait has become the central bargaining chip in efforts to end the nearly seven-month US-Iran conflict.
Regional
Cargo stacks up as Pakistan seizes containers to block capital routes
Pakistan’s effort to keep supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan out of the capital has led to a pileup of shipping containers in the nation’s main port of Karachi, 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) away.
Truckers are refusing to drive north, for fear their vehicles will be seized and the containers used to barricade Islamabad ahead of an Oct 4 march on the city planned by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party, Reuters reported.
“Right now, going toward Punjab is like committing suicide,” said driver Javid ur Rehman, 35, who has halted such journeys, referring to Pakistan’s most populous province.
“The police seize the vehicles and snatch the containers, and then we are left distressed.”
CONTAINERS HAVE LINED ROADS FOR WEEKS
Steel shipping containers, packed with sand and welded together, have lined the roads into Islamabad for weeks, in preparations against a march, postponed from Sept 27, to demand Khan’s release from prison.
The former cricket star was jailed in 2023 after being ousted by parliament. All convictions but one have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending.
His party remains under state scrutiny that has suppressed participation in recent protests, however.
“This is not the way to stop protests,” said Rana Mohammad Aslam, president of the Karachi Goods Carrier association. Authorities began stopping vehicles around Sept. 5, weeks before the original date for the march, he said.
Pakistan’s home, information, commerce and finance ministries did not respond to requests for comment. Punjab police and the provincial home department also did not respond.
The containers are positioned ready for placement at key entry points into Islamabad, a capital region larger than the southeast Asian city state of Singapore.
Transporters battling rising prices say they cannot afford to have trucks seized.
Police requisitioned more than 2,000 vehicles in September ahead of the march, they added, many still loaded with cargo and held for days with little or no compensation.
Their reluctance is leaving containers to pile up at Pakistan’s main trade gateway of Karachi.
The disruption was affecting routes to Islamabad, the military city of Rawalpindi, and the cities of Jhelum, Peshawar and Attock, Aslam said.
Some operators had halted journeys beyond Gujranwala in Punjab, while others took alternative routes.
BILLS ARE MOUNTING FOR TRANSPORTERS
The bills are mounting for those whose containers have been seized, as daily demurrage charges on one such container alone can run into 30,000 to 40,000 rupees ($110 to $150), Aslam said, adding to losses from missed deliveries and idle trucks.
Consumer prices rose 10.26% in September from a year earlier, while the transport price index climbed 27.43%, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
Operators are struggling to pay drivers and maintain their fleets, as international shippers still expect payment regardless of the reason for the delay, Aslam said.
He was holding talks to find a solution, he added, but transporters could stage their own protest if complaints go unanswered.
For Pervaiz Khan, 50, the risk was enough to keep a load of chemicals parked in Karachi.
“Right now, my vehicle is loaded but I am not going,” said the father of five, adding that he had loaded his cargo of chemicals by night.
“We depart from Sindh, and the moment we enter Punjab, that’s when our troubles begin.”
Drivers stranded near Islamabad regretted lost days of work or earnings.
“If the roads open, our children’s livelihood will open up,” said Sagheer Ahmed, 51, who added that his children awaiting him at home relied on his earnings. “If not, we will just keep standing.”
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