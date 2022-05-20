1.2 million people in Afghanistan employed in carpet industry: Union

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Carpet Manufacturers Union said this week that currently 1.2 million people are employed in the carpet industry in the country but if the sector grows, thousands more could get jobs.

Union officials have said they want to increase the carpet industry by expanding the business from 18 to 34 provinces. In line with this, they have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to increase customs tariffs on foreign carpets in order to support the local carpet industry.

The carpet industry in Afghanistan is a long-standing industry through which many families earn a living, but the expansion of this industry requires larger programs.

Union officials have asked the Ministry of Trade and Industry to allocate sections of industrial parks to this industry to help attract more investment.

According to them, currently 95 percent of the market is flooded with imported carpets.

“The domestic market is filled with foreign carpets. We want to offer domestic products to the people at the price and quality that comes to Afghanistan from abroad,” said Noor Ahmad Noori, head association of carpet producers.

Officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry said they are ready to further support the carpet industry and plan to hold a national carpet expo in Kunduz, Balkh, Nangarhar, Kabul and other provinces.

“We strive to further expand the carpet sector so that we can increase our domestic production and we are ready to meet all the needs of the sector that we have at our disposal,” said Mohammad Naeem Walizada, a ministry adviser.

Economic experts also say that the carpet industry not only provides jobs for people, but can have a positive impact on the country’s economy.