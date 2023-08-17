Business
10 major projects underway for canals and dams across Afghanistan
Officials at the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) said Thursday during an accountability report that more than ten major projects involving canals and dams have been undertaken throughout the country.
According to officials, 125 water facility projects have been designed so far and plans are in place to attract investment, and legalize and implement practical measures for water supply projects in the country.
The ministry officials meanwhile added that the water shortage crisis in the capital is the result of years of irresponsibility.
“The Helmand River basin has experienced a severe drought, which is caused by global climate changes. The findings and research of world-renowned institutions also show that Afghanistan is one of the few countries that has suffered the most damage from climate change,” said Noman Nisar, Director General of Water Affairs.
In the energy sector, this ministry is still in three basic sections and has arranged five-year plans to expand and attract investment and adaptive plans that have been able to install solar energy production devices in Kunar, Bamiyan, Kunduz, Ghazni and Daikundi provinces, officials said.
The ministry has also signed agreements with Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to increase electricity.
The Energy Ministry said it has more than 411 new projects are underway, for which more than $3 billion dollars has been allocated by the Ministry of Finance to implement them.
Grape, Honey and Fig Festival held in Herat
Farmers in Herat province this week showcased their grapes, honey and figs at a local expo which was organized by the local chamber of agriculture and livestock.
Herat’s department of agriculture and livestock said this year grapes and figs harvested were 40% and 80% less respectively due to the severe winter and the ongoing drought.
Farmers said that they hope to increase export opportunities but need cold storage facilities. They say currently they sell only to the domestic market, at very low prices.
This was the 7th annual grape, honey and fig festival in the province. The produce was displayed at 40 stalls.
Grape farmers said they expect to collectively harvest about 100,000 tons this year, despite the volume being substantially less than in the past.
Afghanistan hit by fuel price hike
Following the increase in the price of fuel on local markets, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said Saturday this is a knock-on effect of higher oil prices on the global market.
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC, said that the price of fuel in Afghanistan is dependent on global markets, but that efforts are ongoing to keep it from rising.
“There are two main reasons why the price of oil has risen in the markets, one is that the war in Ukraine has a direct effect on the world markets and the rates have risen,” said Jawad Akhundzada.
He also attributed the work being done on the Salang highway – a key transport route – as having had an impact on prices.
“The price of fuel in the world markets was 72 dollars and currently it is 88 dollars, and in the Russian markets, they do not produce high-quality gasoline these days that’s way they do not supply it to their customers,” said Jan Agha Navid, a spokesman for Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
Meanwhile motorists have appealed to the IEA to lower the cost of fuel. “Our wish is that the rates should be cheap so that it becomes easier for people,” said one Kabul driver.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has recently started taking steps to drill for oil in the country and to process it locally. Already, extraction has started in Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces.
IEA discusses easing banking transactions with Kazakhstan
A delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) discussed facilitating international financial transactions with private banks on a recent trip to Kazakhstan in a bid to ease the Afghan banking sector’s isolation, the acting commerce minister said.
Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, led a business delegation to Kazakhstan last week.
In addition to banking he discussed the possibility of preferential trade tariffs, telecommunications projects and transit routes, including for possible shipments of Russian oil to South Asia, he told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
“We had teams from Da Afghanistan Bank (Afghanistan’s central bank) and private banks in Kazakhstan, they discussed and are trying to find good ways to decrease the price of financial transactions … we don’t have any banking limitation with Kazakhstan,” he said.
Afghanistan’s banking sector has been hampered and international transactions severely limited since the IEA administration took over two years ago as foreign forces withdrew.
Some IEA leaders are subject to United Nations and United States sanctions. Many international banks have limited transactions with Afghan banks to reduce risk, economists and diplomats say, contributing to a stall in the financial system.
That has been exacerbated by the United States and other governments freezing Afghan central bank assets held abroad.
Azizi also said transactions that went ahead often incurred expensive fees, sometimes 5% of the transaction, which they hoped to reduce.
Fixing Afghanistan’s banking sector was a priority, he said, adding that there are no sanctions directly on banks. But he acknowledged international financial institutions were not easily facilitating transactions.
“It is the preference of some banks that they don’t want to deal with Afghanistan, they might think the trade volume is low, but for us it is very important,” he said.
The United States has issued exemptions to sanctions for humanitarian operations and at times helped facilitate specific transactions, such as an Afghan central bank payment to European companies to buy fresh bank notes.
But traders and international agencies say normal banking has not been restored, hampering the economy and causing headaches for traders and aid programs.
The United Nations, which uses billions of dollars a year to fund humanitarian operations, has to fly in pallets of cash in physical shipments to Kabul.
