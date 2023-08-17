10 major projects underway for canals and dams across Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2023)

Officials at the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) said Thursday during an accountability report that more than ten major projects involving canals and dams have been undertaken throughout the country.

According to officials, 125 water facility projects have been designed so far and plans are in place to attract investment, and legalize and implement practical measures for water supply projects in the country.

The ministry officials meanwhile added that the water shortage crisis in the capital is the result of years of irresponsibility.

“The Helmand River basin has experienced a severe drought, which is caused by global climate changes. The findings and research of world-renowned institutions also show that Afghanistan is one of the few countries that has suffered the most damage from climate change,” said Noman Nisar, Director General of Water Affairs.

In the energy sector, this ministry is still in three basic sections and has arranged five-year plans to expand and attract investment and adaptive plans that have been able to install solar energy production devices in Kunar, Bamiyan, Kunduz, Ghazni and Daikundi provinces, officials said.

The ministry has also signed agreements with Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to increase electricity.

The Energy Ministry said it has more than 411 new projects are underway, for which more than $3 billion dollars has been allocated by the Ministry of Finance to implement them.