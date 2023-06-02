Latest News
30 Afghan students off to Kazakhstan to continue their studies
The Ministry of Higher Education said on Thursday that 30 Afghan students will soon leave for Kazakhstan where they will continue their studies in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
At a meeting with the students held at the Ministry of Higher Education, Mufti Mohammad Tahir Ahmad, the deputy minister of student affairs, expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstan for awarding scholarships to Afghans and emphasized the need to strengthen relations with the countries in the scientific and academic sectors.
Ahmad said the students were ambassadors of their country and stated that: “Besides preserving your religious and national values, you must also respect the laws and culture of the host country. Pay more attention to your learning and knowledge.”
He added that: “The eyes of hope of the people and the system are fixed on you, so that after acquiring science and knowledge, you will play your part in the development of your country.”
Dr. Nazar Mohammad Irfan, the head of foreign relations and scholarship regulation of the Ministry of Higher Education, also addressed the students and said Kazakhstan was among the countries that stood by the people of Afghanistan in difficult times and continued their cooperation in various sectors, especially higher education.
He also asked the students to make the most of this opportunity and build their country with their own hands.
Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat, the academic vice president of Kabul University, spoke about the value of science and knowledge and the objectives of the Ministry of Higher Education in the area of education and training of young staff from the perspective of the holy religion of Islam and religious beliefs, and asked the students to make the basis and focus of all their activities on “Islamic belief”.
According to the ministry, 256 people took part in a scholarship selection exam, and 30 students were chosen. They will pursue bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the fields of economics, computer science, law, physics, biology and chemistry.
Latest News
IEA special forces kill key Daesh commander in eastern Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate’s special forces in an operation on Wednesday killed a top Daesh commander along with his accomplice in eastern Nangarhar province, state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.
This Daesh commander’s name was reportedly “Turab”.
The operation was conducted on Wednesday evening in Wuch Tangi village of Shiwa district in eastern Nangarhar province, according to the provincial officials reported by Bakhtar news agency.
Latest News
Army corps commander visits Nimroz border checkpoints
The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that Alhaji Mullah Sharafuddin Taqi, the commander of the 215 Azam Army Corps, traveled to Nimroz province on Wednesday, at the head of a delegation and visited the 3rd and 5th border checkpoints located on the border with Iran.
The defense ministry said in a statement that the commander met with Nimroz officials, including the provincial police chief, and discussed the need to improve coordination between the forces and border protection.
Referring to the recent cross-border skirmish with Iran, the commander of the 215 Azam Army Corps said: “The Islamic Emirate considers border protection its responsibility and is committed to establishing diplomatic relations with neighboring countries.”
However, he called the forces the defenders of borders, territorial integrity and independence of the country and promised to cooperate in solving their problems.
Latest News
Acting PM Kabir working with officials to ‘improve governance process’
The Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs’ office says the acting prime minister meets with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate on a daily basis to improve the governance process.
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, who was appointed as acting prime minister sixteen days ago, has called many ministers, governors and military officials to report back on their duties.
In addition to meeting with local officials and foreign diplomats, Kabir has also met with a number of political figures, academic staff, ethnic elders and athletes in the past two weeks.
Kabir has repeatedly called the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy a balanced and economy-oriented policy in his meetings with foreign diplomats, according to the office.
“Sepidar Palace is at your service, our door is always open to you for consultation, and this is not our first and last meeting,” said Kabir in a meeting on Thursday with officials.
Experts meanwhile say that holding such meetings strengthens the governance process.
“Mawlavi Abdul Kabir is knowledgeable and at the same time involved in governance affairs. If he is supported, he can manage the executive and administrative process to some extent,” said a political analyst.
IEA special forces kill key Daesh commander in eastern Afghanistan
Boeing’s astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after latest problems
30 Afghan students off to Kazakhstan to continue their studies
Army corps commander visits Nimroz border checkpoints
Ministry of mines promises major investment in Sar-e Pul mines
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
Eight dead in second mass shooting in Serbia, police hunt killer
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court
Arab League reinstates Syria after 12-year suspension
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Tahawol: IEA FM’s visit with UN’s special envoy discussed
Saar: GOP seeking new sanctions on IEA officials discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s criticism of international sanctions
Saar: Qatari PM’s meeting with IEA leader discussed
Tahawol: Iran accusing circles of seeking war with Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
International community must not forget Afghans: refugees minister
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Venice’s waters turn fluorescent green near Rialto Bridge
-
World4 days ago
Philippines, US, Japan to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise
-
World3 days ago
Moscow targeted by drone attack, no casualties
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
North Korea says it will launch its first military spy satellite in June
-
Business4 days ago
Process of exporting fresh fruit to world markets kicks off: MoIC
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan weather bureau issues heavy rain and flood warning
-
World1 day ago
Drones attack Russian oil refineries near major oil port Novorossiisk