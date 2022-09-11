Connect with us

Latest News

42 water supply projects completed in 20 provinces

Published

14 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: September 11, 2022)

The Deputy Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said Sunday that in the past year, 42 water supply projects worth 160 million AFN have been completed and put into operation in 20 provinces of Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister, Sayed Ahmad Mustaqeem, said while giving a report back on the ministry’s achievements in the past year that numerous accomplishments have been made in this time.

“In the past year, with the financial assistance of UNICEF and the coordination of the Ministries of Education and Public Health, 42 healthy water supply projects have been completed in 20 provinces and handed over to schools and hospitals, providing 78,000 people with healthy drinking water,” said Mustaqeem.

“The work on 45 water supply projects worth 195 million AFN is under progress in 15 provinces, and it has also provided job opportunities for 1,000 people,” he added.

He said that in the past year, the Miyanko water dam in Kandahar city was built at a cost of 71 million AFN. He said this dam measures 210 meters in length and has a storage capacity of about one million cubic meters of water.

In addition, safe drinking water has been provided in 34 provinces of Afghanistan worth $69 million during this period, with the help of various organizations, he added.

He also stated that for the implementation of health projects, 44 memorandums of understanding have been signed with partner institutions for people to have access to safe drinking water.

In the past year, the ministry has transparently distributed aid to the needy families throughout the country, Mustaqeem said.

He also said that 100 irrigation canal projects worth 300 million AFN are being built in Dand and Daman districts of Kandahar, as well as in Farah, Badghis, Kunduz, Baghlan and Logar provinces.

Mustaqeem said efforts are being made to finish about 6,000 incomplete projects that were being funded by the World Bank.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Health minister says agreements signed with regional countries over health sector needs

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2022)

The Ministry of Public Health said a memorandum of cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran has been reached regarding the health sector.

According to the health ministry, a meeting between Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and the World Health Organization was held in Tehran, and delegates reached an agreement on how to control infectious diseases at the borders, and provide training grounds for Afghan doctors in Iran, among other issues.

Qalandar Ebad, the Minister of Public Health, said at a press conference on Sunday that he agreed on three specific issues, including the control of infectious diseases at the borders, improvement of health services, and the providing of training programs for doctors and health workers.

“In the future, we have a regular plan that Inshallah Afghan doctors will be sent to 68 medical universities in the region and our doctors will be introduced in a large number of specialized hospitals,” said Ebad.

“Also, in the field of nursing, some are introduced to Iran’s educational programs to improve their capacity.”

Ebad also visited the Herat provincial hospital and emphasized that the ministry will provide the necessary facilities for this hospital.

He said that health centers, especially large hospitals in the country, need more facilities and equipment so that health workers can provide better services to the people.

Herat’s provincial hospital receives 1000 patients daily. In addition to this, patients from four other provinces also use this hospital.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghan shop assistant stabbed in Malaysia

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2022)

An Afghan shop assistant was stabbed in the head and shoulder by a fellow countryman in an attempted robbery at a grocery store in Malaysia on Saturday, local media reported.

The 26-year-old victim was at work when an 18-year-old male approached him and stabbed him at the grocery store in Amang Jaya of Selangor state, said district police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak.

“Then the boy demanded the victim to hand over his money and when the victim refused, the suspect stabbed him with a knife,” he said in a statement on Sunday, The Sun newspaper reported.

He said police arrested the suspect, who did not have valid travel documents, at Jalan Wawasan

The suspect is in remand until September 17 for investigation.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Black Hawk helicopter crashes during training exercise in Kabul, killing three

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2022)

Afghan Ministry of Defense officials confirmed that two pilots and one crew member were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Kabul on Saturday during a training session.

Bakhtar state news agency reported that five others were also injured in the crash.

The crash, due to a technical fault, happened at the National Defense University, Bakhtar reported.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!