Latest News
42 water supply projects completed in 20 provinces
The Deputy Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said Sunday that in the past year, 42 water supply projects worth 160 million AFN have been completed and put into operation in 20 provinces of Afghanistan.
Speaking at a press conference, the minister, Sayed Ahmad Mustaqeem, said while giving a report back on the ministry’s achievements in the past year that numerous accomplishments have been made in this time.
“In the past year, with the financial assistance of UNICEF and the coordination of the Ministries of Education and Public Health, 42 healthy water supply projects have been completed in 20 provinces and handed over to schools and hospitals, providing 78,000 people with healthy drinking water,” said Mustaqeem.
“The work on 45 water supply projects worth 195 million AFN is under progress in 15 provinces, and it has also provided job opportunities for 1,000 people,” he added.
He said that in the past year, the Miyanko water dam in Kandahar city was built at a cost of 71 million AFN. He said this dam measures 210 meters in length and has a storage capacity of about one million cubic meters of water.
In addition, safe drinking water has been provided in 34 provinces of Afghanistan worth $69 million during this period, with the help of various organizations, he added.
He also stated that for the implementation of health projects, 44 memorandums of understanding have been signed with partner institutions for people to have access to safe drinking water.
In the past year, the ministry has transparently distributed aid to the needy families throughout the country, Mustaqeem said.
He also said that 100 irrigation canal projects worth 300 million AFN are being built in Dand and Daman districts of Kandahar, as well as in Farah, Badghis, Kunduz, Baghlan and Logar provinces.
Mustaqeem said efforts are being made to finish about 6,000 incomplete projects that were being funded by the World Bank.
Latest News
Health minister says agreements signed with regional countries over health sector needs
The Ministry of Public Health said a memorandum of cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran has been reached regarding the health sector.
According to the health ministry, a meeting between Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and the World Health Organization was held in Tehran, and delegates reached an agreement on how to control infectious diseases at the borders, and provide training grounds for Afghan doctors in Iran, among other issues.
Qalandar Ebad, the Minister of Public Health, said at a press conference on Sunday that he agreed on three specific issues, including the control of infectious diseases at the borders, improvement of health services, and the providing of training programs for doctors and health workers.
“In the future, we have a regular plan that Inshallah Afghan doctors will be sent to 68 medical universities in the region and our doctors will be introduced in a large number of specialized hospitals,” said Ebad.
“Also, in the field of nursing, some are introduced to Iran’s educational programs to improve their capacity.”
Ebad also visited the Herat provincial hospital and emphasized that the ministry will provide the necessary facilities for this hospital.
He said that health centers, especially large hospitals in the country, need more facilities and equipment so that health workers can provide better services to the people.
Herat’s provincial hospital receives 1000 patients daily. In addition to this, patients from four other provinces also use this hospital.
Latest News
Afghan shop assistant stabbed in Malaysia
An Afghan shop assistant was stabbed in the head and shoulder by a fellow countryman in an attempted robbery at a grocery store in Malaysia on Saturday, local media reported.
The 26-year-old victim was at work when an 18-year-old male approached him and stabbed him at the grocery store in Amang Jaya of Selangor state, said district police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak.
“Then the boy demanded the victim to hand over his money and when the victim refused, the suspect stabbed him with a knife,” he said in a statement on Sunday, The Sun newspaper reported.
He said police arrested the suspect, who did not have valid travel documents, at Jalan Wawasan
The suspect is in remand until September 17 for investigation.
Latest News
Black Hawk helicopter crashes during training exercise in Kabul, killing three
Afghan Ministry of Defense officials confirmed that two pilots and one crew member were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Kabul on Saturday during a training session.
Bakhtar state news agency reported that five others were also injured in the crash.
The crash, due to a technical fault, happened at the National Defense University, Bakhtar reported.
30 die of COVID-19 in past month in Afghanistan
42 water supply projects completed in 20 provinces
Health minister says agreements signed with regional countries over health sector needs
Afghan shop assistant stabbed in Malaysia
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Ireland beat Afghanistan in the fifth match to win 3-2
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 22 runs in 3rd T20I
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Officials dismiss concerns over shortage of coal during winter
-
Latest News4 days ago
Coffee shops ordered to shut down in Nimroz
-
World4 days ago
Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66
-
Sport3 days ago
Pakistan beats Afghanistan in thrilling last over
-
Regional4 days ago
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent aid: OCHA
-
COVID-194 days ago
COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot
-
World3 days ago
Ukraine’s top general warns of Russian nuclear strike risk