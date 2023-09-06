Latest News
450 new telecom sites to be built in the country: ATRA
Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) says 450 new telecommunication sites will be built in the country, of which tenders have been sent out for the construction of 90 sites, while contracts for a further 33 sites have already been awarded.
Najibullah Haqqani, Acting Minister of Communications and Information Technology, has said that there are still problems in providing standard telecommunication and internet services and they are trying to make these services meet global standards.
Meanwhile, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) is also planning to build 19 new sites in seven provinces.
AWCC officials say they are committed to providing telecommunication and internet services in areas where there are currently no services.
“We are committed to balanced development and investment in the country,” said Aliullah Sarwari, head of AWCC.
According to officials, most of these sites will be built in Nuristan, Maidan Wardak, and Paktia provinces and two sites will be erected along the Kabul-Jalalabad Highway.
AWCC is the leading telecommunication company in the country and is committed to rolling out its services to even the most remote villages in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghan and Pakistani forces clash at Torkham, crossing closed
Afghan and Pakistani forces clashed at Torkham border crossing on Wednesday, leading to the closure of the crossing, an Afghan official said.
Arafat Muhajir, representative of the provincial directorate of information and culture in Torkham, said the clash began after Pakistani forces started establishing a post on Afghan soil.
He said the first shot was fired by Pakistani forces.
Abdul Matin Qani, a spokesman for Interior Ministry, said on X that officials of the two countries are aware of the clash and efforts are ongoing to find the causes of the clash and prevent such incidents in the future.
Latest News
UN releases $125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises, including Afghanistan
The United Nations released $125 million from its emergency relief fund Tuesday to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries around the world, including Afghanistan.
Afghanistan and Yemen top the list of recipients, with each getting $20 million, followed by Burkina Faso and Myanmar at $9 million each and Mali, Haiti and Venezuela at $8 million each, the Associated Press reported.
The U.N. Central Emergency Relief Fund known will also provide $6.5 million to both Central African Republic and Mozambique, $6 million to both Cameroon and the Palestinian territories and $4 million to Malawi.
The fund will also provide $8 million to support refugee operations in Bangladesh and $6 million for refugees in Uganda.
“It is a cruel reality that in many humanitarian operations, aid agencies are scraping along with very little funding right at a time when people’s needs compel them to scale up,” U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in announcing the new allocations.
He said the Central Emergency Relief Fund can fill some gaps and save lives thanks to the generosity of a wide range of donors, “but we need individual donors to step up as well — this is a fund by all and for all.”
This year, the U.N. has appealed for more than $55 billion — a record — to help 250 million people affected by conflict, climate, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, displacement and other crises. But so far, its appeal has received about $16 billion, under 30% of the funds needed.
The $125 million from the Central Emergency Relief Fund brings the total amount allocated to underfunded emergencies this year to more than $270 million, the largest amount since the fund was established in 2005.
The U.N. humanitarian office said this reflects “skyrocketing humanitarian needs and the fact that regular donor funding is not keeping pace.”
U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said millions of people will go hungry this year unless donors provide the nearly $39 billion still needed to meet the U.N.’s appeal.
He pointed to Tuesday’s announcement from the U.N. World Food Program that it is being forced to cut an additional 2 million hungry people in Afghanistan from food assistance this month because of a lack of funding. That brings the total number of Afghans who have lost aid this year to 10 million.
In the coming months, the World Food Program said, it can provide food to only 3 million people. The Rome-based agency said $1 billion would be required for it to reach the 21 million people in need for the next six months.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s former IEC chief returns home after three year absence
Ahmad Yusuf Nuristani, the former head of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), returned to Kabul on Tuesday, the IEA’s contact commission said.
After arriving home, Nuristani urged other politicians and former officials to return home. He said he left the country three years ago due to medical reasons but that he has returned home. However, he will need to see his doctor every six months, he said.
“Of course, some people are happy that security has been established in the country, and some have complaints,” Nuristani added.
“The process of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities living in exile is going on normally and every week we see people returning to the country and so far hundreds of people have been sent return forms and are waiting for their documents in order to return to their country,” said the commission’s spokesman Ahmadullah Wasiq.
In 2018, Youssef Nooristani was convicted of fraud and concealment of money by an American court. He was sentenced to six months house arrest by a federal court judge in the United States for the crime of theft from public funds, and was under supervision for three years.
More than 650 former government officials and personalities have returned to Kabul through the IEA’s Contact Commission.
Wasiq meanwhile confirmed that Maryam Koofi, a former MP, also returned home on Tuesday morning.
