511 dead, 3,700 injured in flash floods over the past year in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2022)

State Ministry for Natural Disasters Management officials said 511 people have died and more than 3,700 people have been injured during the past year in flash floods across Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, officials said more than 23,000 residential areas and 66,700 acres of agricultural land were destroyed and almost 8,000 livestock were killed in these floods.

According to them, families, who were victims of floods, have been provided with cash and other forms of aid over the past year.

Sharafuddin Muslim, deputy Minister of State for Disaster Management, said that building canals, water reservoirs and informing the people are among the priorities of this ministry to control flood water and prevent human casualties.

Officials also said that the process of providing government aid is currently ongoing in various provinces with the cooperation of international organizations.

Meanwhile, this year, the country witnessed a deadly earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces, which according to the latest reports, killed more than 1,000 people and injured over 1,500.

The burning of forests in Nuristan province and residential houses in Jawzjan province have also been other disasters in the past year, officials said.