Latest News
511 dead, 3,700 injured in flash floods over the past year in Afghanistan
State Ministry for Natural Disasters Management officials said 511 people have died and more than 3,700 people have been injured during the past year in flash floods across Afghanistan.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, officials said more than 23,000 residential areas and 66,700 acres of agricultural land were destroyed and almost 8,000 livestock were killed in these floods.
According to them, families, who were victims of floods, have been provided with cash and other forms of aid over the past year.
Sharafuddin Muslim, deputy Minister of State for Disaster Management, said that building canals, water reservoirs and informing the people are among the priorities of this ministry to control flood water and prevent human casualties.
Officials also said that the process of providing government aid is currently ongoing in various provinces with the cooperation of international organizations.
Meanwhile, this year, the country witnessed a deadly earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces, which according to the latest reports, killed more than 1,000 people and injured over 1,500.
The burning of forests in Nuristan province and residential houses in Jawzjan province have also been other disasters in the past year, officials said.
Latest News
21 dead in Kabul mosque explosion
A blast that tore through a Kabul mosque during evening prayers on Wednesday killed 21 people, Kabul police confirmed Thursday.
Police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that another 33 people had been injured in the blast.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) say they are restoring security to the war-torn country, which has seen an overall drop in violence since they defeated a U.S.-backed government a year ago.
However, several attacks have been claimed by Daesh.
Emergency Hospital, a facility run by an Italian NGO that specialises in treating victims of war, said in a statement it had admitted 27 people, including five children, who had been wounded in the blasts, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan-e-Man: Tea time for these two young boys while picnicking outside Jola village in Shibar district, Bamiyan province
Photos by: Ali Akbar Khairkhowa
During the burial ceremony for the victims, religious scholars condemned the recent attacks on places of worship and called on security institutions to ensure the safety of citizens.
Among those who spoke out against the incident was former president Hamid Karzai and former chairman of the national reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah. Both of them condemned the explosion and said it was anti-human and contrary to Islamic principles.
This is the third security incident targeting religious establishments in the past month – the month of Muharram.
The Islamic Emirate has said that the perpetrators of this blast will be tracked down and brought to justice.
Latest News
McCaul blasts Biden for failure to plan withdrawal from Afghanistan
The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul blasted the Biden administration in an interim report for its “complete lack and failure to plan” the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in August last year.
McCaul said there were “many sins” committed during the botched pullout in Afghanistan.
“There was a complete lack and failure to plan. There was no plan and there was no plan executed,” McCaul said in an interview on CBS this week.
“I think the State Department probably didn’t have the resources it needed to carry out an evacuation of this size and enormity,” he continued.
The 118-page report, “A Strategic Failure: Assessing the Administration’s Afghanistan Withdrawal,” examines President Joe Biden’s efforts to comply with deadlines put in place in an agreement between former President Donald Trump and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and concentrates on the administration’s missteps that led to the disastrous evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies.
It also analyzes the decisions that led to US troops being pulled out of Afghanistan before American citizens and, how in the absence of the US military, the IEA quickly retook territory across the country and overthrew the government in Kabul.
Latest News
Chinese envoy accuses US of having double standards
Anti-terrorism operations should not be conducted at the cost of other countries’ sovereignty, China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Wang accused the US of adopting “double standards” in the fight against terrorism.
He said that the number of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan has increased to more than 20 from less than 10 in 2001.
The envoy said that US drones are still patrolling in Afghan airspace.
“Anti-terrorism should not be conducted at the cost of other countries’ sovereignty,” Wang said.
According to the diplomat, the US pursued its own interests only in Afghanistan and the American political system and values brought chaos.
“The US promoted democratic system and Western values in Afghanistan, which did not conform to Afghanistan’s national conditions, the will of its people and the Afghan culture,” he said.
The envoy also criticized US for imposing sanctions on Afghanistan, including the freezing of its assets, saying it has caused hardships in the country.
Wang however said that China continued to help Afghanistan after the political change in August last year, including by delivering humanitarian assistance.
“Last year we overcame a lot of difficulties to open the air corridor for the pine nuts imports to China and more than 16,000 tons of pine nuts were exported to China which has brought more than $20 million dollars revenue to Afghan farmers and businessmen,” Wang said.
He said that China has plans to cooperate in the areas of mining and energy in Afghanistan.
“China and Afghanistan relations will become deeper and deeper in the future,” Wang said.
511 dead, 3,700 injured in flash floods over the past year in Afghanistan
CDC admits to making major mistakes in COVID-19 pandemic
Monkeypox cases top 35,000: WHO
21 dead in Kabul mosque explosion
Israel and Turkey to restore full diplomatic relations
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s first tribal woman President
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
Explosion and fire at Hoover Dam in Nevada
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
China calls on US to release Afghanistan’s assets
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA urges India to complete unfinished projects in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
FIFA brings opening match of World Cup in Qatar forward by one day
-
Sport5 days ago
Benzema, Ronaldo and Haaland nominated for Ballon d’Or, Messi misses out
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dozens dead and missing in Parwan floods
-
Business4 days ago
IEA trade delegation heads to Moscow
-
Latest News5 days ago
Thirteen people killed in flash floods in Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
US and Britain roll out campaigns after poliovirus detected in water samples