67 journalists killed around the world so far in 2022

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has renewed its call on the international community for concrete action to protect the safety and freedoms of journalists as it recorded a spike in the numbers of journalists killed or imprisoned during 2022.

On Saturday, the IFJ released the latest figures, to mark International Human Rights Day, and stated 67 journalists and media workers had been killed in the line of duty in 2022 compared to 47 last year.

According to the IFJ, the war in Ukraine accounts for 12 media fatalities, the highest number in the 21 countries where deadly incidents have been recorded. In Mexico and Haiti a surge in killings was recorded with 11 and six killed respectively.

In Asia Pacific, the new leadership in the Philippines brought no respite to deadly attacks on journalists with four killings while five journalists lost their lives in the political crisis in Pakistan.

The Middle East and Arab World saw the killings of media professionals rise from three last year to five, including the shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The IFJ’s list also shows that political repression has reared its head during 2022 from China to Belarus, and from Egypt to Hong Kong, Iran, Myanmar, Turkey and Russia in a bid to silence media and crush protests for freedom.

Journalists have been among the first victims of the crackdowns with at least 375 journalists and media workers currently behind bars, IFJ reported.

China and its allies in Hong Kong top the list with 84 journalists in jail, followed by Myanmar (64), Turkey (51), Iran (34), Belarus (33), Egypt (23), Russia and occupied Crimea (29), Saudi Arabia (11), Yemen (10), Syria (9) and India (7).