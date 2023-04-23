Latest News
9 Afghans jailed, fined for migrant smuggling
A French court has jailed four Afghans and given shorter sentences to five others as part of a crackdown on the smuggling of migrants across the English Channel.
In 2021, the group was found guilty of smuggling 53 people, primarily Vietnamese and Afghan immigrants, into the UK aboard dinghies.
The fines ranged from €1,000 to €30,000, while the punishments ranged from eight months to six years in prison with suspension.
One of the nine, a 30-year-old man found guilty of planning the crossings, received a six-year prison term and was told to leave France once his sentence was complete.
Three other defendants received five-year sentences and €25,000 fines each. Additionally, the court mandated that they be deported later. Five other guys received lighter sentences and will not serve time in prison—the accused range in age from 21 to 39.
London and Paris have been collaborating to solve the problem of unauthorized boat crossings into Britain, which has been on the rise.
A substantial rise from the 28,000 migrants discovered the year before, over 45,000 migrants arrived on the shores of south-east England in just one year, according to the UK government.
Latest News
IEA and Saudi relations on solid ground, say Islamic Emirate
The Islamic Emirate’s deputy spokesman says the security of all diplomats and diplomatic missions in the country is ensured and that countries can continue their diplomatic activities in Afghanistan without any concerns.
Bilal Karimi said that there is no problem in the relationship between the Islamic Emirate and Saudi Arabia.
Karimi expressed hope that the diplomats of Saudi Arabia can continue their activities in Afghanistan without any concerns.
“We hope that no country, including Saudi Arabia, will have any concerns in our country and that they will be present in our country without any problems,” said Karimi.
“The Islamic Emirate is very serious about the protection and security of diplomatic places and has assured all countries in this regard.”
Last year reports were leaked to the media that Saudi Arabia had stopped the activity of its embassy in Kabul and withdrawn its diplomats from Afghanistan.
Currently, the embassies and diplomatic missions of many countries in the region, including China, Russia, the European Union, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Uzbekistan, Japan, and neighboring countries, are open in Kabul and have good relations with the IEA.
The IEA officials said that the active diplomatic missions of regional countries in Afghanistan mean the expansion of diplomatic ties with these countries.
Although IEA has made progress in diplomatic relations with the countries of the region and the world in less than two years, no country has yet been willing to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.
Latest News
UNESCO resumes work to preserve Bamiyan heritage sites
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has resumed work on preserving heritage sites in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan province.
Through an Italian-funded project, UNESCO has reportedly started preserving Bamiyan’s cultural and archaeological sites that were added to the World Heritage in Danger list in 2003.
ART news reported these sites include wall paintings and religious artifacts from the third to the fifth centuries C.E.
“The Bamiyan Valley is the most monumental expression of Western Buddhism. It was an important pilgrimage centre over many centuries,” UNESCO said, adding, “Due to their symbolic values, the monuments have suffered at different times of their existence, including the deliberate destruction in 2001, which shook the whole world.”
Meanwhile, UNESCO has been working on preserving the Minaret of Jam and other sites in Afghanistan, including Kabul, Kandahar, Zabul and Ghazni.
Latest News
India “looking positively” at UN meeting on Afghanistan in Doha
India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday that India is looking “positively” at the meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan to be hosted by UN chief Antonio Guterres in Doha next month.
Guterres will be hosting the meeting in Doha on May 1 and 2.
“We’re looking at it. We’re looking at it positively, but I guess we’ll take a call closer to the time but we are looking at it,” Jaishankar said in response to a question on whether India will be participating in the meeting.
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said the purpose of the meeting is to reinvigorate international engagement around the common objectives for a durable way forward on the situation in Afghanistan.
“The Secretary-General has said and continues to believe that it’s an urgent priority to advance an approach based on pragmatism and principles, combined with strategic patience, and to identify parameters for creative, flexible, principled, and constructive engagement.
“It is his aim that the discussions, which will be held behind closed doors, can contribute to a more unified consensus regarding the challenges ahead,” Dujarric said.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has freshly called for Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations to be handed over to IEA’s representative.
“Without a doubt, this is an injustice to the people of Afghanistan. A great nation in this region should have its place in the United Nations, and in all discussions about Afghanistan, there should be the real representative of the people of Afghanistan, which is currently the Islamic Emirate,” Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA, said.
He said that putting pressure on the IEA will not work and it will rather undermine the credibility of the foreign community.
