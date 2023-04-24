Regional
Abbasi warns that Pakistan crisis could lead to martial law
Pakistan’s former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi warned Monday that the economic and political crisis in the country is serious enough to result in a military takeover.
In an interview with Dawn News, Abbasi said Pakistan’s army has intervened in the past in much less severe circumstances.
“Pakistan has had many long periods of martial law in very similar situations,” he said. “In fact, I would say Pakistan has never witnessed a [more] severe economic and political situation before. In much less severe circumstances the military has taken over.”
Abbasi warned of anarchy if friction within the society and institutions became too deep, adding that such a situation could also see the army step in.
“It has happened in many countries,” he said. “When the political and constitutional system fails, extra-constitutional [measures] take place.”
He did say however that he hoped the military was not considering the option of imposing martial law. “I don’t think they are considering that but when they are left with no choice, the old famous speeches of ‘meray aziz ham watno’ (a phrase synonymous with military takeovers) are heard.”
He said should the army take over, it would make things worse instead of doing any good.
“A political dispensation is the only way forward,” he said.
“Every political party today has been in the government for 12 months but they have not delivered so far. It’s a really deep crisis. The visible phase is the economic crisis.
“There is more background including constitutional and institutional failure, political and judicial system failure and failure on part of the military establishment.”
He said the three top political players, namely PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N Head Nawaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, should initiate dialogue.
“We need to start from the leadership, and then everything will flow from there,” Abbasi added.
Regional
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
At least three people were killed and an as yet unknown number wounded in a suspected suicide bombing at a police station in Swat, in Kyber Paktunwa, in Pakistan on Monday night.
According to media reports the attack targeted a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat’s Kabal.
District Police Officer Shafi Ullah Gandapur (DPO) told Geo News there were two explosions inside the station, which destroyed the building.
Regional
Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt
Indian police have arrested Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh after searching for him for more than a month, a state police official said on Sunday, a move against the revival of an independent homeland in the state of Punjab bordering Pakistan.
The rise of Singh, a preacher in the northwestern state of Punjab where Sikhs are in the majority, has revived talk of an independent Sikh homeland and stoked fears of a return to violence that killed tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and early 1990s during a Sikh insurgency, Reuters reported.
“Amritpal Singh has been arrested from the Rode village in Moga district, Punjab on the basis of specific intelligence,” Sukhchain Singh Gill, a top official of the Punjab police told reporters.
The arrest of Amritpal Singh, 30 — who leads a group called Waris Punjab De (the heirs of Punjab)– comes after the self-styled preacher and hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station with swords and firearms, demanding the release of one of his aides.
Police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement, and creating disharmony, and said he had been on the run since mid-March.
He was arrested in the village gurudwara, a Sikh temple, under the National Security Act, which allows for those deemed a threat to national security to be detained without charge for up to a year, the police official said.
Gill said he would be moved to Dibrugarh, in the state of Assam, where some of his associates are already in jail.
Regional
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
American embassy staffers and their families were airlifted from Sudan early Sunday, as forces loyal to rival generals battled for control of Africa’s third-largest nation.
The warring sides said they were helping coordinate the evacuation of foreigners, though continued exchanges of fire in Sudan’s capital undermined those claims, Associated Press reported.
A senior Biden administration official said U.S. troops are carrying out the precarious evacuation of U.S. Embassy staffers. The troops who airlifted the staff out of Khartoum have safely left Sudanese airspace, a second U.S. official confirmed.
The Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, which has been battling the Sudanese army, said the U.S. rescue mission involved six aircraft and that it had coordinated evacuation efforts with the U.S.
But the U.S. denied the group did anything to help the evacuation.
“You may have seen some assertions in social media in recent hours, that the Rapid Security Forces somehow coordinated with us and supported this operation. That was not the case,” said Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass.
“They cooperated to the extent that they did not fire on our service members in the course of the operation.”
The RSF, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamad Dagolo, said it is cooperating with all diplomatic missions and that it is committed to a three-day cease-fire that was declared at sundown Friday.
Earlier, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said he would facilitate the evacuation of American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan after speaking with the leaders of several countries that had requested help.
French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said Sunday that France was organizing the evacuation of its embassy staff, French citizens in Sudan and citizens of allied countries. She said France was organizing the operation “in connection with all the involved parties, as well as with our European partners and allies.”
However, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Most major airports have become battlegrounds and movement out of the capital has proven intensely dangerous. The two rivals have dug in, signaling they would resume the fighting after the declared three-day truce.
Saudi Arabia announced the successful repatriation of some of its citizens on Saturday, sharing footage of Saudi nationals and other foreigners welcomed with chocolate and flowers as they stepped off an apparent evacuation ship at the Saudi port of Jeddah, AP reported.
Officials did not elaborate on exactly how the rescue unfolded but Burhan said the Saudi diplomats and nationals had first traveled by land to Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport on the Red Sea. He said that Jordan’s diplomats would soon be evacuated in the same way. The port is in Sudan’s far east, some 840 kilometers from Khartoum.
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Abbasi warns that Pakistan crisis could lead to martial law
Around 200 injured in traffic accidents in Herat over Eid
Five-year plan in place to produce electricity locally: IEA
China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
NATO criticizes Putin for ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric
IEA: Key Daesh members killed in Balkh
COVID-19 in Iran: Nearly 900 new cases, 24 deaths recorded
At least six civilians dead in Kabul explosion
Tahawol: Review on importance of ties with neighbors discussed
Saar: Elements of effective governance discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s currency value reviewed
Saar: Humanitarian, political crises in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UN meeting to discuss IEA recognition
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
-
World5 days ago
78 killed in stampede for donations in Yemen
-
Sport5 days ago
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs
-
Latest News4 days ago
SIGAR chief concerned US aid ‘funding’ IEA
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket: Green Afghanistan One Day Cup’s 2nd Edition begins on April 29
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr across the country
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan sends 185 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Dominic Raab resigns as UK deputy PM over bullying complaints