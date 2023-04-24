Abbasi warns that Pakistan crisis could lead to martial law

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2023)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi warned Monday that the economic and political crisis in the country is serious enough to result in a military takeover.

In an interview with Dawn News, Abbasi said Pakistan’s army has intervened in the past in much less severe circumstances.

“Pakistan has had many long periods of martial law in very similar situations,” he said. “In fact, I would say Pakistan has never witnessed a [more] severe economic and political situation before. In much less severe circumstances the military has taken over.”

Abbasi warned of anarchy if friction within the society and institutions became too deep, adding that such a situation could also see the army step in.

“It has happened in many countries,” he said. “When the political and constitutional system fails, extra-constitutional [measures] take place.”

He did say however that he hoped the military was not considering the option of imposing martial law. “I don’t think they are considering that but when they are left with no choice, the old famous speeches of ‘meray aziz ham watno’ (a phrase synonymous with military takeovers) are heard.”

He said should the army take over, it would make things worse instead of doing any good.

“A political dispensation is the only way forward,” he said.

“Every political party today has been in the government for 12 months but they have not delivered so far. It’s a really deep crisis. The visible phase is the economic crisis.

“There is more background including constitutional and institutional failure, political and judicial system failure and failure on part of the military establishment.”

He said the three top political players, namely PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N Head Nawaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, should initiate dialogue.

“We need to start from the leadership, and then everything will flow from there,” Abbasi added.