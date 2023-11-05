About 150,000 Afghan immigrants return home in last few days: Mujahid

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says since the start of the forced deportation of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, about 150,000 migrants have returned home.

Mujahid said that the IEA is prepared to deal with the problems of returnees and that their issues are now being addressed on a daily basis.

He added that the provision of services for immigrants at the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings is progressing smoothly, but asked all charitable organizations to cooperate with the IEA in reaching the immigrants.

The head of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad has meanwhile criticized the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the delay in registering thousands of Afghan refugees in Peshawar, Pakistan.

“Regrettably, the center’s [UNHCR] day-to-day operations have been fraught with difficulties, leaving approximately 8,000 Afghan refugees eagerly awaiting their issues to be addressed,” the embassy said.

“During the visit, it was observed that the primary cause of delays stemmed from lack of engagement from UNHCR, with only 4-5 staff members actively working, despite an extension of working days from 3 to 5 days a week. The center is only able to register 10-15 families daily,” the embassy added.