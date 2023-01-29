ACB confirms T20I series against UAE planned for next month

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2023)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) said Saturday that a three-match T20I series will take place in Abu Dhabi next month between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the ACB, the three matches will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on February 16, 18 and 19.

ACB said it has selected a preliminary list of 22 players for the preparation camp that will also be held in the UAE. The team will depart next week for the United Arab Emirates, where they will take part in a training camp ahead of the series.

The team will be captained by Rashid Khan and a final 15-17 member team will be selected after the training camp, the ACB said in the statement adding that the final team might also feature new players as part of the ACB’s long-term plans for future T20I events.

The 22-member squad includes Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nangyal Kharoti, Naveen Ul Haq, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Zahir Khan.

The T20I series is being played in accordance with the agreement that was recently signed between Afghanistan and the Emirates Cricket Boards. Based on the agreement, Afghanistan will play a series of three T20I matches with the UAE on an annual basis.

“We are honored to be part of this partnership and are pleased with the results of our recent talks and negotiations with the Emirates Cricket Board,” said Naseeb Khan, the CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

“Playing this T20I series is the first step in our long-term commitment and we are looking forward to a continued relationship with ECB,” he added.

“Emirates Cricket are looking forward to welcoming players and staff from Afghanistan Cricket as we embark on this journey and collaboration with them,” Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary said.

“We anticipate three very competitive, highly entertaining T20I matches,” he added.

This series is considered crucial as it forms the basis for this year’s busy season, which includes several bilateral commitments and major events such as the ACC Asia Cup in September and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October.