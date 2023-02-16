Sport
ACB names squad for UAE series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed the 18-player squad for the three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates that begins in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The three-match T20I series takes place from Thursday through to February 19 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
According to ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, the “team has been in the UAE for around 10 days as it was getting ready for the series.”
“Playing UAE in their own conditions is not an easy task because they are a good team with some excellent cricketers, but we are hoping that AfghanAtalan will do well and rise to the occasion,” he added.
This series is in keeping with an agreement signed with the Emirates Cricket Board which notes Afghanistan will play a series of three T20I matches with the UAE on an annual basis.
This will be Afghanistan’s first international assignment in 2023 and is considered a crucial preparation for a busy upcoming season, which includes several bilateral commitments and major events such as the ACC Asia Cup in September and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October, the ACB said in a statement.
Leading this squad will be Rashid Khan. However, Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down as team captain last year, has been left off the line up.
The squad is:
Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen Ul Haq, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Zahir Khan.
Series Schedule
16th February – 1st T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
18th February – 2nd T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
19th February – 3rd T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sport
Saadat Nimroz beat Zaitoon FC 7-1 in Afghanistan Futsal Premier League opener
Saadat Nimroz defeated Zaitoon FC 7-1 in the first match of the second season of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League on Wednesday.
The match was held at the AFF Futsal gymnasium in Kabul following an opening ceremony that was attended by several sports officials.
Ten teams are participating in the league, namely Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The second season of the AFPL is produced and aired live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Sport
Saudi Arabia to host 2023 FIFA Club World Cup
Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA Club World Cup this year from December 12 to 22, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced on Tuesday.
The event was last held in Morocco, and in the UAE in 2020 and 2021. Brazil, Japan and Qatar have also played host to the international sporting event in previous years.
Saudi national teams have participated in the event five times, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday, with al-Nasr in the first edition in 2000, followed by al-Ittihad in 2005, and al-Hilal in the 2019, 2021, and 2022 tournaments.
Staging major events makes up a significant portion of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry. On February 1, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host for the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent’s biggest soccer tournament that is held every four years.
Football in Saudi Arabia has been in the spotlight in recent months, most recently due to Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to join al-Nasr and the Saudi team’s historic win against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup last year.
The Kingdom has in recent years made a significant effort to invest more in sports as part of efforts underlined by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform plan to diversify the country’s economy and improve the quality of life.
The country also hosts other international sports such as Formula One and is behind high-profile golf and boxing promotions and there are also bigger events on the agenda.
Last August, sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal expressed an interest in the 2034 Asian Games as well as the Olympics.
Sport
Rana Naved, Imran Farhat get coaching jobs with Afghanistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan cricketers Imran Farhat and Rana Navedul Hassan have landed coaching jobs with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Pakistan media reported.
Rana Naved has been appointed the bowling coach of Afghanistan Cricket’s High Performance Centre, while Farhat has been retained as batting coach at the same centre.
The High Performance Centre was recently established in Kabul at the ACB.
Both cricketers have signed a one-year agreement with the ACB, which can be extended based on improved performance. Farhat is expected to fly to Kabul on February 15, while Rana will reach Kabul after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League-8, Pakistani’s Daily Times reported.
Confirming the development Rana said: “Afghan Board has offered me $2,500 per month which also included other benefits, which is more than what the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offers.”
“It is an honour for me to get an international assignment. I will try to share my experience with the young cricketers of Afghanistan,” he said.
