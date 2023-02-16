ACB names squad for UAE series

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2023)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed the 18-player squad for the three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates that begins in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The three-match T20I series takes place from Thursday through to February 19 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

According to ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, the “team has been in the UAE for around 10 days as it was getting ready for the series.”

“Playing UAE in their own conditions is not an easy task because they are a good team with some excellent cricketers, but we are hoping that AfghanAtalan will do well and rise to the occasion,” he added.

This series is in keeping with an agreement signed with the Emirates Cricket Board which notes Afghanistan will play a series of three T20I matches with the UAE on an annual basis.

This will be Afghanistan’s first international assignment in 2023 and is considered a crucial preparation for a busy upcoming season, which includes several bilateral commitments and major events such as the ACC Asia Cup in September and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October, the ACB said in a statement.

Leading this squad will be Rashid Khan. However, Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down as team captain last year, has been left off the line up.

The squad is:

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen Ul Haq, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Zahir Khan.

Series Schedule

16th February – 1st T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

18th February – 2nd T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

19th February – 3rd T20I, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi