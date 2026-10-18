ACL: League leaders Sorkh Poshan claim another 3 points

Sorkh Poshan Khafi continued their impressive run in Afghanistan Champions League Season 6, beating Aino Mina 2-1 in Kabul on Sunday, October 18, to strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

In the second Afghanistan Champions League match of the day, Sorkh Poshan showed their quality to secure all three points against an Aino Mina side looking to improve its position in the competition.

Nawid Mahbobi was named Player of the Match after making a decisive contribution to Sorkh Poshan’s victory. The result adds another important win to the team’s campaign as the competition enters a crucial stage.

Sorkh Poshan went into the match leading the standings with 27 points, while Aino Mina were seventh on 10 points. The victory further strengthens Sorkh Poshan’s position at the summit as they continue to set the pace in the race for the Season 6 title.

For the competing teams, every point is becoming increasingly important. Sorkh Poshan will be keen to maintain their momentum, while Aino Mina will look to bounce back in their remaining fixtures.

Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 features 10 clubs and 90 matches, with the team finishing on the most points set to lift the trophy.

All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television Network (ATN), bringing Afghanistan’s top-flight football action to fans across the country and beyond.