Toofan Herat beat Istiqlal Kabul 2-0 in Afghanistan Champions League clash

Toofan Herat secured a 2-0 victory over Istiqlal Kabul in Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 on Sunday, October 18, in Kabul, with Jawid Sadeqi named Player of the Match.

Toofan Herat delivered a strong performance to claim all three points, scoring once in each half to overcome Istiqlal Kabul and strengthen their position in the competition.

Jawid Sadeqi played a decisive role in the victory, finding the net in the 82nd minute to double Toofan’s advantage after an earlier goal from A. Godwin had put the Herat side ahead in the 76th minute.

Sadeqi’s late strike ensured Toofan maintained their two-goal cushion and completed a convincing result against their Kabul opponents.

The win adds valuable points to Toofan Herat’s campaign as the battle for positions intensifies in the second half of Afghanistan Champions League Season 6.

With the competition featuring 10 clubs, every result is increasingly important as teams seek to collect points and improve their standings ahead of the season’s conclusion.

All Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television Network (ATN), bringing the action to football fans across Afghanistan and beyond.