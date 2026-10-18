Sport
Toofan Herat beat Istiqlal Kabul 2-0 in Afghanistan Champions League clash
Toofan Herat delivered a strong performance to claim all three points, scoring once in each half to overcome Istiqlal Kabul and strengthen their position in the competition.
Toofan Herat secured a 2-0 victory over Istiqlal Kabul in Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 on Sunday, October 18, in Kabul, with Jawid Sadeqi named Player of the Match.
Toofan Herat delivered a strong performance to claim all three points, scoring once in each half to overcome Istiqlal Kabul and strengthen their position in the competition.
Jawid Sadeqi played a decisive role in the victory, finding the net in the 82nd minute to double Toofan’s advantage after an earlier goal from A. Godwin had put the Herat side ahead in the 76th minute.
Sadeqi’s late strike ensured Toofan maintained their two-goal cushion and completed a convincing result against their Kabul opponents.
The win adds valuable points to Toofan Herat’s campaign as the battle for positions intensifies in the second half of Afghanistan Champions League Season 6.
With the competition featuring 10 clubs, every result is increasingly important as teams seek to collect points and improve their standings ahead of the season’s conclusion.
All Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television Network (ATN), bringing the action to football fans across Afghanistan and beyond.
Sport
ACL: League leaders Sorkh Poshan claim another 3 points
Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 features 10 clubs and 90 matches, with the team finishing on the most points set to lift the trophy.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi continued their impressive run in Afghanistan Champions League Season 6, beating Aino Mina 2-1 in Kabul on Sunday, October 18, to strengthen their position at the top of the standings.
In the second Afghanistan Champions League match of the day, Sorkh Poshan showed their quality to secure all three points against an Aino Mina side looking to improve its position in the competition.
Nawid Mahbobi was named Player of the Match after making a decisive contribution to Sorkh Poshan’s victory. The result adds another important win to the team’s campaign as the competition enters a crucial stage.
Sorkh Poshan went into the match leading the standings with 27 points, while Aino Mina were seventh on 10 points. The victory further strengthens Sorkh Poshan’s position at the summit as they continue to set the pace in the race for the Season 6 title.
For the competing teams, every point is becoming increasingly important. Sorkh Poshan will be keen to maintain their momentum, while Aino Mina will look to bounce back in their remaining fixtures.
Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 features 10 clubs and 90 matches, with the team finishing on the most points set to lift the trophy.
All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television Network (ATN), bringing Afghanistan’s top-flight football action to fans across the country and beyond.
Sport
Afghanistan reach Brazil futsal tournament final after beating Cape Verde 4-2
Afghanistan’s national futsal team reached the final of the six-nation tournament in Brazil after defeating Cape Verde 4-2 in the semi-final.
Hamid Reza Hosseini scored twice to play a key role in Afghanistan’s victory, while Seyed Hossein Mousavi and Omid Qanbari scored one goal each.
Afghanistan had earlier drawn 0-0 with Japan and defeated Peru 3-0 in the group stage.
Afghanistan will face host nation Brazil in the final at 8:30 p.m. Afghanistan time on Sunday.
Sport
Afghanistan Champions League: Abu Muslim Farah beat Sarsabz Yashlar 3-1
Abu Muslim Farah began the second half of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan with a 3-1 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium on Friday.
Samiullah Naderi opened the scoring for Abu Muslim Farah in the second minute, but Sayed Amir equalized for Sarsabz Yashlar in the seventh minute to make it 1-1 at half-time.
Hamed Amiri restored Abu Muslim Farah’s lead in the 71st minute before scoring again in the 80th minute to secure a 3-1 victory for his team.
Abu Muslim Farah committed 13 fouls and received two yellow cards, while Sarsabz Yashlar committed 14 fouls and received two yellow cards and one red card.
Hamed Amiri was also named the player of the match.
Abu Muslim Farah will face Istiqlal Kabul on October 22, while Sarsabz Yashlar will take on Omar Zawak on October 20.
The second half of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
ACL: League leaders Sorkh Poshan claim another 3 points
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s empty seat at OIC Meeting
Toofan Herat beat Istiqlal Kabul 2-0 in Afghanistan Champions League clash
Saar: Islamic Emirate–Pakistan clashes discussed
Dogharoun border handling 70% of Iran’s exports to Afghanistan
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
Afghanistan says 28 killed, 32 captured in Nuristan operation
Silk Road highway in Wakhan corridor now reaches the China border
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban
Dogharoun handles 60% of Iran’s exports to Afghanistan
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s empty seat at OIC Meeting
Saar: Islamic Emirate–Pakistan clashes discussed
France rocked by nationwide clashes, looting and fires
Tahawol: Russian economic delegation’s visit to Kabul
Saar: Discussion on harsh criticism of Pakistan at Moscow meeting
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan futsal coach: Brazil tournament is first step towards new goals and World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan official says Durand Line crossings to remain closed until Islamabad accepts demands
-
Latest News4 days ago
India, Russia hold security talks on Afghanistan and Pakistan amid regional tensions
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan farmers adopt climate-resilient innovations to improve food security
-
Latest News5 days ago
Guterres proposes 60 job cuts at UNAMA
-
Latest News3 days ago
Uzbekistan gains ground in Afghanistan’s flour market as Kazakhstan loses exports
-
Regional5 days ago
Saudi Aramco administrative building attacked, limited fire reported
-
World4 days ago
Yemen hospitals overwhelmed by surge in war casualties, Red Cross warns