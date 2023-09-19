Latest News
Acting energy minister meets Turkmen delegation in Kabul
Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor on Monday met with a delegation of officials from Turkmenistan, led by Murad Artikov, head of Turkmen international energy, where they discussed joint projects between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.
At the meeting, the energy minister discussed the TAP regional project with Artikov, the power transmission line project, and the Noor ul Jihad substation project.
He also promised that they will fully cooperate in terms of implementing these projects.
Mansoor emphasized that it is better to hold a joint meeting between all three countries (Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan) as soon as possible to coordinate the implementation of the TAP project.
Artikov agreed to this and assured Mansoor that Turkmenistan is committed to the continuation and expansion of joint cooperation with Afghanistan.
He also mentioned progress of matters related to power transmission line projects and stated that work on the Noor ul Jihad substation and the 110 kV transmission line projects in Herat province will be completed by next winter.
Rights of Afghan women and children added to agenda of UN General Assembly
The United Nations added the issue of rights of women and children in Afghanistan to the agenda of General Assembly on Monday.
The Associated Press while reporting this noted that Afghanistan two years after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) banned girls from school beyond sixth grade, Afghanistan is the only country in the world with restrictions on female education.
The UN children’s agency says more than 1 million girls are affected by the ban, although it estimates 5 million were out of school before the IEA takeover due to a lack of facilities and other reasons.
The ban triggered global condemnation and remains the IEA’s biggest obstacle to gaining recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, AP said.
Roza Otunbayeva, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ special representative for Afghanistan, said one of the obvious impacts of an education ban is the lack of training of aspiring health care professionals.
“Looking into the future and a scenario where nothing changes, where will the female doctors, midwives, gynecologists, or nurses come from?” Otunbayeva said in an email to The Associated Press. “In a strictly gender segregated society, how will Afghan women be able to get the most basic healthcare services if there are no female professionals to treat them?”
This comes as the IEA has said that it is committed to ensuring rights of women and girls according to Sharia law.
Kabul-Jalalabad highway closed to traffic due to landslide
The Kabul-Jalalabad highway remains closed to traffic due to an ongoing landslide in the Tangi Mahi-Par mountain range, and officials say they cannot start the cleanup process on the highway until the landslide and rockfall stops.
A number of travelers and truck drivers say that the closure of this highway has caused them many problems.
The landslide has brought thousands of cargo trucks to a stop on both sides of the Tangi Mahi-Par. According to drivers, many of these vehicles are loaded with fresh fruit and vegetables, and if this highway is not opened soon, their goods will perish.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas, the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Works, says that currently, in order to solve the problems of travelers, the route through Sarubi district and Tagab district of Kapisa province is being used as an alternative road.
On the other hand, the Ministry of National Defense said a side road on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway has been temporarily opened for traffic.
Kabul-Jalalabad highway closed on Saturday night following a landslide in Mahi-Par area of Surobi district of Kabul.
WFP warns of Afghanistan pullout due to shortage of funding
The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain warned on Sunday that the aid agency could pull out of Afghanistan if it does not receive enough funding.
Earlier this month, the WFP said it “has been struggling to meet the global need for food assistance …. And for the first time ever, WFP has seen contributions decreasing while needs steadily increase.” The organization has already had to make “significant cuts in hot spots such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Jordan, Palestine, South Sudan, Somalia, and Syria.”
McCain warned in an interview with ABC News that in Afghanistan, for example, the food program doesn’t “have enough money to even get through October.”
“Unless we can build up some funding for Afghanistan, we’ll have to pull it completely out,” McCain said.
Emphasizing the urgency, she said, “Right now, women can’t work. They can’t hold jobs of any kind. And in the case of WFP, we’ve been feeding women, feeding women and children. And if we have to pull out, starvation and famine is going to be the result of this.”
Earlier this month WFP said 21 million people in Afghanistan need life-saving food aid and nutrition, and livelihood support; but that it only has the ability to help one out of five people who go to bed hungry at night. This came after the organization was forced to cut aid to two million people in Afghanistan.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) stress the importance of delivering aid by WFP in Afghanistan.
“Continuation of WFP’s assistance transparently and in an accountable manner to vulnerable areas and needy people is effective to counter food insecurity and improving the livelihoods of the people,” said Abdul Rahman Habib, a spokesman for the Ministry of Economy.
