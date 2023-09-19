Acting energy minister meets Turkmen delegation in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2023)

Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor on Monday met with a delegation of officials from Turkmenistan, led by Murad Artikov, head of Turkmen international energy, where they discussed joint projects between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

At the meeting, the energy minister discussed the TAP regional project with Artikov, the power transmission line project, and the Noor ul Jihad substation project.

He also promised that they will fully cooperate in terms of implementing these projects.

Mansoor emphasized that it is better to hold a joint meeting between all three countries (Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan) as soon as possible to coordinate the implementation of the TAP project.

Artikov agreed to this and assured Mansoor that Turkmenistan is committed to the continuation and expansion of joint cooperation with Afghanistan.

He also mentioned progress of matters related to power transmission line projects and stated that work on the Noor ul Jihad substation and the 110 kV transmission line projects in Herat province will be completed by next winter.