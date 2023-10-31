Afghan and Turkish foreign ministers hold talks in Ankara

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2023)

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Monday.

According to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, the humanitarian situation, the security challenges, and the regional cooperation. They also exchanged views on the bilateral relations and the prospects of enhancing cooperation in various fields.

The statement said that Türkiye reiterated its support for the peace and stability of Afghanistan and its people, and expressed its readiness to contribute to the reconstruction and development of the country.

Türkiye also emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights and freedoms of all segments of the Afghan society, especially women and minorities.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, thanked Türkiye for its assistance and solidarity with Afghanistan, and expressed his appreciation for Türkiye’s constructive role in facilitating dialogue and cooperation in the region. He also invited Türkiye to participate in the upcoming regional conference on Afghanistan, which is expected to be held in Islamabad in November.

The meeting was seen as a sign of Türkiye’s continued engagement with Afghanistan, despite the withdrawal of its troops from the country. Türkiye has been one of the few countries that maintained its diplomatic presence in Kabul after the Islamic Emirate takeover, and has offered to help operate and secure the Kabul airport. Türkiye has also hosted several rounds of talks between the Afghan parties in recent years, and has pledged to continue its efforts for a peaceful and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, IEA’s foreign ministry said in a statement that, in the meeting, the two sides held discussions on enhancing the level of bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries, opening new trade corridors, underlining several other regional issues and stressing on the continuation of such meetings and cooperation with each other.

Expressing gratitude to the government of Türkiye for its assistance, FM Muttaqi considered the acceptance of new Afghan diplomats in Ankara and Istanbul as a significant development in the bilateral relations, read the statement.

The ministry citing the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Türkiye will continue its friendship with Afghanistan, and reiterated that there should not be any further armed opposition in Afghanistan.

FM Fidan also expressed readiness to cooperate with the Afghan government in various realms for capacity building.