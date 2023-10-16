Business
Afghan company to invest $142 million in Herat cement factory
An Afghan company will invest $142 million in a cement factory in Herat, officials said on Sunday.
The project’s contract was signed between the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Dilawar and Gulbahar Group.
The duration of the contract is 30 years and it is expected to employ 5,000 people directly and indirectly.
It is the third major cement manufacturing project after those in Kandahar and Parwan.
Dilawar said that all the materials needed to manufacture cement are available in Afghanistan, including coal.
According to him, currently hundreds of millions of dollars are spent on importing cement but once this factory is operational, along with the other two, Afghanistan will meet all its own needs and instead of importing cement, it will be able to export it.
Meanwhile, Khanjan Alokozay, a member of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said conditions for investment are now more favorable as security has been ensured and corruption has declined.
Business
Freight train from China arrives in Afghanistan
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) says a freight train carrying goods from China arrived in Hairatan land port on Monday after crossing Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
The freight train, with 22 wagons, was filled with vehicle parts, ARA officials said.
ARA head Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat says the Islamic Emirate is committed to expanding trade relations with all countries – near and far.
Sharaf said that connecting Afghanistan with other countries through a railway line can accelerate the country’s quest for self-sufficiency.
“Let’s think broadly, let’s think about the region, we assure you that the development of Afghanistan is the development of Uzbekistan,” he said.
Meanwhile, a representative of Uzbekistan has assured the traders of providing more facilities to address business activities.
“We are with Afghanistan to facilitate the transfer of commercial goods, and the work on the Trans-Afghan railway also continues,” said the representative.
Last year, an agreement for the transfer of commercial goods from China to Afghanistan was signed between officials of the IEA, China, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
According to officials, 42 containers of commercial goods have so far reached Afghanistan from China through this economic corridor.
Business
Mullah Baradar inaugurates Kabul-Shanghai air corridor
The economic deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar on Sunday inaugurated the Kabul-Shanghai air corridor.
Speaking at the event Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is grateful to countries that are committed to the development of bilateral economic and trade relations with Afghanistan.
“Today the economic situation of Afghanistan is progressing, it is the result of the efforts of businessmen and industrialists and this is while the world is acknowledging the improvement of Afghanistan’s economic situation,” Baradar said.
He added that security is very important for the development and self-sufficiency of a country, and fortunately, overall security has been restored in Afghanistan. He said in line with improved security, the Islamic Emirate calls on business owners to return home and invest in the country.
Baradar said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations based on mutual respect and interaction with neighboring countries, the region and the world.
“Insulting the Afghan refugees in the neighboring countries is not acceptable and [IEA] requests mutual respect from the mentioned countries,” he said.
Baradar also stated that he will visit earthquake-stricken Herat province and assess the situation.
He also requested business owners and people with money to help the victims of Saturday’s earthquakes.
Business
Afghanistan’s agricultural exports total $2 billion in first four months of 2023
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock says the volume of agricultural exports from Afghanistan in the first four months of this year totaled $2 billion dollars.
According to officials in this ministry, the export volume of agricultural products has increased significantly compared to last year.
“In the first four months of the year, $2 billion worth of exports were made, the largest part of which is agricultural products, and this year, when it is now the fruit season and exports have started, it is expected that the amount of exports will be higher than in the past,” said Misbahuddin Mostain, the spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.
The Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock also says a good amount of agricultural products are regularly exported, although problems do arise from time-to-time.
“In the export sector, our traders were able to export, but recently, due to the blocking of the Torkham crossing and the blocking of the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, our traders could not continue their exports. The businessman has suffered, and we can share the exact export figures only when fruits and vegetables are harvested at the end of the season,” said Mirwais Hajizada, the deputy head of the chamber of agriculture and livestock.
Experts believe that Afghanistan is an agricultural country, which provides jobs for hundreds of thousands of people. They also believe the more produce exported, the better the chance of growing Afghanistan’s economy.
However, an Iranian official has said that in the first six months of this year, Tehran has exported 35,195 tons of agricultural products to Afghanistan through the Dogharon Customs crossing. According to Iranian media reports, the country’s agricultural director added that in the first half of this year, 4,467 tons of agricultural products were imported from Afghanistan to Iran via this route.
Afghan company to invest $142 million in Herat cement factory
World Cup 2023: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph to quake victims
Tahawol: Effects of climate changes in Afghanistan discussed
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Health ministry marks Global Handwashing Day in Kabul
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Crowds hail Ronaldo’s arrival in Iran ahead of match
Tahawol: Effects of climate changes in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Israel & Hamas intense war discussed
Tahawol: Israel & Palestine conflict reviewed
Saar: Suicide attack in Baghlan Shiite mosque discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan wins toss, bats first against India
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gazans bombarded by Israel have no hope and no escape
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
-
Latest News5 days ago
Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Herat in Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan meet to discuss spread of poliovirus
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation steps in to help feed Herat earthquake victims
-
Sport4 days ago
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
-
Latest News4 days ago
Fly Dubai to resume flights into Kabul after two-year suspension