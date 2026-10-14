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Afghan delegation attends 41st international exhibition in Indonesia

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52 minutes ago

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Habibullah Omar, deputy for cultural affairs at the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, led a 50-member business delegation to the 41st International Exhibition in Indonesia.

The delegation included members of the leadership of the Kabul and Balkh chambers of commerce and investment, along with representatives of Afghanistan’s private sector.

During the exhibition, Omar visited various booths, held discussions with exhibitors and learned about the products on display.

He also highlighted investment opportunities in Afghanistan and domestic trade exhibitions, urging businesspeople and representatives from various sectors to invest in the country’s commercial sector.

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Afghanistan and UK stress expanding bilateral cooperation

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23 minutes ago

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October 14, 2026

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Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met on Wednesday with Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides discussed Afghanistan’s political, economic and security situation, regional stability, humanitarian assistance and consular services.

Naeem expressed appreciation for the UK’s humanitarian assistance and cooperation with Afghanistan and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between the two sides.

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OIC envoy briefs Kabul diplomats on talks with Afghan authorities

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42 minutes ago

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October 14, 2026

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The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Ambassador Dr Tarig Ali Bakheet, has briefed ambassadors and heads of mission from OIC member states in Kabul on the outcomes of his official visit to the country.

The briefing followed meetings with Afghanistan’s authorities and international partners, focusing on humanitarian assistance, counter-terrorism efforts, healthcare, education and measures to improve livelihoods.

According to the OIC, discussions also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in addressing Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development challenges.

Bakheet emphasised the need for OIC member states to coordinate their efforts and maintain cooperation to support the Afghan people, particularly in meeting the country’s ongoing humanitarian needs and development priorities.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for diplomats to exchange views on the OIC’s current activities in Afghanistan and discuss potential areas for future engagement.

The OIC, a grouping of Muslim-majority countries, has continued to engage on Afghanistan through diplomatic contacts and humanitarian initiatives, with a focus on supporting the population and addressing the country’s social and economic needs.

The briefing comes as Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian and economic challenges, making international assistance and coordination important for the delivery of essential services and the improvement of livelihoods.

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Afghan official says Durand Line crossings to remain closed until Islamabad accepts demands

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3 hours ago

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October 14, 2026

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Hayatullah Muhajir Farahi, Deputy Minister for Publications Affairs at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture, says Durand Line crossings will remain closed until Islamabad accepts the demands of the Afghan people.

Farahi made the remarks at a seminar aimed at strengthening the intellectual, ideological and professional capacities of journalists in Laghman province.

He criticized Pakistan’s military leadership, accusing it of taking “shameful actions” and being unable to tolerate the progress of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Farahi also said the IEA does not seek war, stressing that armed conflict benefits neither side. However, he warned that the IEA would defend Afghanistan if the country came under attack and would respond at an appropriate time.

His remarks come amid tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with airstrikes continuing to affect relations between the two neighboring countries.

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