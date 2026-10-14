Afghan delegation attends 41st international exhibition in Indonesia

Habibullah Omar, deputy for cultural affairs at the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, led a 50-member business delegation to the 41st International Exhibition in Indonesia.

The delegation included members of the leadership of the Kabul and Balkh chambers of commerce and investment, along with representatives of Afghanistan’s private sector.

During the exhibition, Omar visited various booths, held discussions with exhibitors and learned about the products on display.

He also highlighted investment opportunities in Afghanistan and domestic trade exhibitions, urging businesspeople and representatives from various sectors to invest in the country’s commercial sector.