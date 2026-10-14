Afghan official says Durand Line crossings to remain closed until Islamabad accepts demands

Hayatullah Muhajir Farahi, Deputy Minister for Publications Affairs at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture, says Durand Line crossings will remain closed until Islamabad accepts the demands of the Afghan people.

Farahi made the remarks at a seminar aimed at strengthening the intellectual, ideological and professional capacities of journalists in Laghman province.

He criticized Pakistan’s military leadership, accusing it of taking “shameful actions” and being unable to tolerate the progress of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Farahi also said the IEA does not seek war, stressing that armed conflict benefits neither side. However, he warned that the IEA would defend Afghanistan if the country came under attack and would respond at an appropriate time.

His remarks come amid tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with airstrikes continuing to affect relations between the two neighboring countries.