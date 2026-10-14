Guterres proposes 60 job cuts at UNAMA

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed reducing 60 posts at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) while allocating an additional $3.2 million to the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Afghanistan under the UN’s proposed 2027 programme budget.

Presenting the proposed budget to the General Assembly’s Fifth Committee, Guterres said the post reductions were part of broader adjustments to the UN’s special political missions and wider efforts to improve efficiency and align resources with the organization’s mandates.

The proposed budget includes a net reduction of seven posts across the relevant budget areas, following 116 post reductions, partly offset by the creation of 84 new posts and the conversion of 25 others. Of the proposed cuts, 60 posts are at UNAMA and 44 at the UN Integrated Office in Haiti.

Guterres also proposed an additional $3.2 million for the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Afghanistan, following its initial establishment phase in 2026.

He said the additional funding would support the mechanism’s operations through further staffing and non-staff resources.

The mechanism is intended to support investigations into serious international crimes committed in Afghanistan, in line with its mandate.

The proposed UN programme budget for 2027 amounts to $3.302 billion, excluding major construction projects in Nairobi and Geneva. Including those projects, the total rises to $3.408 billion, representing a reduction of about 1.2 percent, or $40.8 million, compared with the approved 2026 budget.

Guterres said the budget reflects the UN’s ongoing reform efforts to improve efficiency, strengthen accountability and ensure that resources are directed towards delivering its mandated programmes.