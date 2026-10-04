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Afghan envoy in Moscow stresses economic cooperation with region
In his speech, Hassan emphasized the importance of mutual respect, dialogue, economic cooperation and joint development between Afghanistan and countries in the region.
On the sidelines of the forum, the Afghan ambassador met with Anton Borisovich Doronin, Minister of Economic Development of Russia’s Stavropol region. The two discussed ways to expand trade, investment and economic cooperation.
Hassan also met with a number of Afghan businessmen and representatives of the Afghan community in Russia, listening to their concerns and suggestions.
He assured them that the Afghan embassy would provide necessary support and cooperation in addressing their concerns.
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India says drug kingpin linked to Afghan heroin, meth deported from Turkey
India says a fugitive drug-trafficking kingpin accused of smuggling heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan into India has been deported from Turkey and brought back to the country.
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that Navpreet Singh, also known as “Nav,” was deported from Turkey after Indian authorities tracked him down.
Shah said Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship using the fake identity “Navab Virk” and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan to India.
The 34-year-old, a native of Punjab, had been wanted in several narcotics cases and was on the run for more than two years. Indian authorities allege that he headed an international narcotics syndicate whose operations in India were managed by his cousin, Prabhdeep Singh.
Prabhdeep Singh, also known as “Harry,” was extradited from Azerbaijan to India in May in connection with a case involving the seizure of 358 kilograms of heroin in 2021.
India submitted its request for Navpreet Singh’s extradition to Turkish authorities in 2023-24, according to officials familiar with the case.
Shah described Singh’s deportation as a “historic milestone” and said the Indian government was committed to dismantling drug-trafficking networks.
The Indian Home Ministry says 288 fugitives from 36 countries have been brought back to India between 2019 and August 2026 as part of efforts to pursue wanted criminals abroad.
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DABS, Tajikistan’s Pamir Energy sign agreement on electricity supply to Badakhshan
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Tajikistan-based Pamir Energy Company have signed a cooperation agreement to provide electricity to border districts of Badakhshan province.
The agreement was signed in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, by Abdul Haq Hamkar, Chief Executive Officer of DABS, and Amir Khan Rahim, President of Pamir Energy.
The agreement is aimed at expanding cooperation, improving electricity supply and creating the necessary conditions for providing power services to residents of Badakhshan’s border districts.
On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the two sides also discussed extending a 110-kilovolt power transmission line to Faizabad, the provincial capital of Badakhshan.
Hamkar emphasized the importance of the project in strengthening the province’s electricity infrastructure.
Pamir Energy said it would share relevant proposals with DABS following technical assessments.
Latest News
Russian embassy expresses concern over civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
India says drug kingpin linked to Afghan heroin, meth deported from Turkey
DABS, Tajikistan’s Pamir Energy sign agreement on electricity supply to Badakhshan
Afghan envoy in Moscow stresses economic cooperation with region
Russian embassy expresses concern over civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
India, Pakistan summon top diplomats over border incident
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
Khalilzad: Afghanistan ready to attract major investment
Messi returns to Inter Miami after Argentina retirement
Imam Abu Hanifa exhibition to draw exhibitors from more than 20 countries
Maryam Nawaz says Punjab faces greater security threats from neighbouring provinces
Tahawol: Escalation of internal political crisis in Pakistan discussed
Saar: Continuation of crisis in the Middle East discussed
Tawsia: Review of three key economic developments in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s airstrikes on civilians in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Improvement in Afghanistan-China relations discussed
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