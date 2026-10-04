DABS, Tajikistan’s Pamir Energy sign agreement on electricity supply to Badakhshan

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Tajikistan-based Pamir Energy Company have signed a cooperation agreement to provide electricity to border districts of Badakhshan province.

The agreement was signed in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, by Abdul Haq Hamkar, Chief Executive Officer of DABS, and Amir Khan Rahim, President of Pamir Energy.

The agreement is aimed at expanding cooperation, improving electricity supply and creating the necessary conditions for providing power services to residents of Badakhshan’s border districts.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the two sides also discussed extending a 110-kilovolt power transmission line to Faizabad, the provincial capital of Badakhshan.

Hamkar emphasized the importance of the project in strengthening the province’s electricity infrastructure.

Pamir Energy said it would share relevant proposals with DABS following technical assessments.