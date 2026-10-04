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DABS, Tajikistan’s Pamir Energy sign agreement on electricity supply to Badakhshan

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Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Tajikistan-based Pamir Energy Company have signed a cooperation agreement to provide electricity to border districts of Badakhshan province.

The agreement was signed in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, by Abdul Haq Hamkar, Chief Executive Officer of DABS, and Amir Khan Rahim, President of Pamir Energy.

The agreement is aimed at expanding cooperation, improving electricity supply and creating the necessary conditions for providing power services to residents of Badakhshan’s border districts.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the two sides also discussed extending a 110-kilovolt power transmission line to Faizabad, the provincial capital of Badakhshan.

Hamkar emphasized the importance of the project in strengthening the province’s electricity infrastructure.

Pamir Energy said it would share relevant proposals with DABS following technical assessments.

 

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India says drug kingpin linked to Afghan heroin, meth deported from Turkey

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October 4, 2026

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India says a fugitive drug-trafficking kingpin accused of smuggling heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan into India has been deported from Turkey and brought back to the country.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that Navpreet Singh, also known as “Nav,” was deported from Turkey after Indian authorities tracked him down.

Shah said Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship using the fake identity “Navab Virk” and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan to India.

The 34-year-old, a native of Punjab, had been wanted in several narcotics cases and was on the run for more than two years. Indian authorities allege that he headed an international narcotics syndicate whose operations in India were managed by his cousin, Prabhdeep Singh.

Prabhdeep Singh, also known as “Harry,” was extradited from Azerbaijan to India in May in connection with a case involving the seizure of 358 kilograms of heroin in 2021.

India submitted its request for Navpreet Singh’s extradition to Turkish authorities in 2023-24, according to officials familiar with the case.

Shah described Singh’s deportation as a “historic milestone” and said the Indian government was committed to dismantling drug-trafficking networks.

The Indian Home Ministry says 288 fugitives from 36 countries have been brought back to India between 2019 and August 2026 as part of efforts to pursue wanted criminals abroad.

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Afghan envoy in Moscow stresses economic cooperation with region

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October 4, 2026

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Gul Hassan Hassan, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Moscow, attended and addressed the international forum “The North Caucasus: A Space of Dialogue, Traditions and Development.”

In his speech, Hassan emphasized the importance of mutual respect, dialogue, economic cooperation and joint development between Afghanistan and countries in the region.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Afghan ambassador met with Anton Borisovich Doronin, Minister of Economic Development of Russia’s Stavropol region. The two discussed ways to expand trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Hassan also met with a number of Afghan businessmen and representatives of the Afghan community in Russia, listening to their concerns and suggestions.

He assured them that the Afghan embassy would provide necessary support and cooperation in addressing their concerns.

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Russian embassy expresses concern over civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan

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October 4, 2026

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The Russian Embassy in Afghanistan has expressed serious concern over the ongoing military confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying recent airstrikes have affected civilians, including children.

“We are seriously concerned about the ongoing military confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which affects civilians, including children,” the embassy said in a post on X on Saturday.

At least nine civilians were killed and 11 others were in latest Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Helmand and Kunar provinces on Thursday.

 
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