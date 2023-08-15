Latest News
Afghan girls’ voices for education echo loudly through new global campaign
Education Cannot Wait (ECW), a UN fund that ensures children can continue learning during emergencies and protracted crises, launched a campaign on Tuesday to elevate the voices of young Afghan girls deprived of their basic right to education.
#AfghanGirlsVoices comes exactly two years after the Islamic Emirate regained control in Afghanistan and will continue until September 18, which marks two years of when schools officially closed for girls above Grade 6.
The campaign was developed in collaboration with ECW Global Champion Somaya Faruqi, former captain of the Afghan Girls’ Robotic Team, with artwork by a young Afghan female artist.
It features a series of testimonies from Afghan girls whose lives have been impacted by the education ban.
Faruqi said: “The situation is taking an immense toll on girl’s mental health and rates of suicide for girls has gone up in the last two years. It’s more urgent than ever to act now, and I hope that next year, we celebrate their freedom rather than mark their oppression.”
A recent report by UN experts said the condition of women and girls in Afghanistan is the “worst globally”. The systematic curtailment of their human rights, coupled with the profound bias they face under the Islamic Emirate could potentially qualify as “gender apartheid” and “gender persecution,” the report said.
“It is hard to think of anyone further left behind than the girls in Afghanistan who are being denied their most basic human rights, including their right to education, based solely on their gender,” said ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif.
“We will continue to steadfastly advocate for the full resumption of their right to education in Afghanistan, and to work with our partners to deliver crucial learning opportunities to Afghan children through the community-based education programmes we support,” she added.
Ministry of interior to install CCTV systems in every province
The Deputy Minister Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said in a meeting with representatives from the Chinese company Huawei that the ministry will install an advanced CCTV system in every province of Afghanistan.
In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the spokesman of the Ministry of Interior Abdul Mateen Qani said that Abdullah Mukhtar, the deputy minister, met with Huawei representatives in Kabul to discuss technology projects.
“We intend to activate the advanced camera system in every province of Afghanistan, we can accept projects that are good in terms of quality and price,” Qani quoted Mukhtar as telling representatives of Huawei.
A senior Huawei official said his company was prepared to work “under the umbrella of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.”
Stanikzai claims scholars differ over women’s right to education
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, said on the second anniversary of the return to power of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that education is the right of men and women, but states religious scholars have different opinions.
Stanikzai has said that the Islamic Emirate is not opposed to women’s education, as women and men have the right to education but says there are differing opinions among scholars and once these differences have been resolved that the gates of schools and universities will be reopened for girls. He said however that this is a time-consuming issue.
In an interview with al-Jazeera, he said that in Doha they made a commitment with America and the international community that they will not allow Afghanistan to be used against America and other countries including neighboring countries.
“We have been faithful and loyal to the commitment we made in Doha with America. During the past two years, there is no evidence to show that Afghanistan’s soil has been used against America, other countries, and neighbors,” said Stanikzai.
He also called on the US to stick to their commitments and interact with IEA.
“We are committed to our commitment, but we want the United States and other countries of the world to stick to their commitments to us, to start their political interactions with Afghanistan from the current government as a responsible and accountable government that has achieved all the conditions to gain global legitimacy and the time has come for the world to interact with us,” he said.
Patel says supporting people of Afghanistan is ‘immediate priority’ for US
US State Department’s deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday that supporting the people of Afghanistan, including helping and addressing the humanitarian and economic crisis in the country, is an immediate priority for Washington.
“Supporting the Afghan people, including by helping addressing Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian and economic crises, is an urgent priority for us,” said Patel at a press conference.
He said the US “ultimately wants to see an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself, at peace with its neighbors, able to stand on its own two feet, and our policy towards Afghanistan centers around this goal.”
He added that the US is still the largest provider of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. According to him, Washington has provided more than $1.9 billion dollars in life-saving aid to Afghanistan since August 2021.
“The US remains the single largest provider of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and we have provided more than $1.9 billion in lifesaving assistance to the Afghan people since August of 2021,” Patel said.
Patel would not however engage on a question relating to a recent comment by former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who encouraged Afghan politicians to return home and negotiate with the IEA to form a government of unity.
All Patel would say was that Khalilzad was not speaking in an official capacity.
